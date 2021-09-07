CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Alpena County. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

City
Alpena, MI
County
Alpena County, MI
