Stats Perform seals new Women’s Super League data deal

The Women's Super League gets underway this weekend, and you can win £5,000 for free by predicting the outcome of Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday. As far as the Women's Super League campaign goes, this is one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes on the calendar, and luckily it falls on the first round of the season. Chelsea regained their WSL title last season - their fourth in total - and travel to the three-time champions Arsenal, who will look to improve on their third-place finish of last season.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO