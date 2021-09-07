CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Stats Perform seals new Women’s Super League data deal

gamingintelligence.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports data and technology provider Stats Perform has agreed a three-year contract extension to continue as the official data provider of the FA Women’s Super League. The agreement continues a partnership which first started eleven years ago, and will see advanced Opta Analytics insights, including metrics such as Expected Goals, Expected Assists and Defensive Coverage, being generated for every match in the women’s top flight, which kicked off over the weekend.

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

FA Women's Super League preview: Who will challenge Chelsea for the title?

The FA Women’s Super League will celebrate its 11th anniversary when the 2021-22 season officially kicks off Friday. Chelsea looks like a strong favourite to win a third consecutive English top flight title, while bridesmaid Manchester City will attempt to end a run of four straight second-place finishes by claiming its first championship in six years.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Manchester United kick off Women's Super League season with win over Reading

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle. Hanson got the first goal of the season six minutes before the break as Ella Toone picked her out with a superb pass and she slotted the ball home to put United in front to the delight of the 2,000-strong home crowd.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rice
The Independent

Women’s Super League needs more competition as it takes exciting next step

On billboards across England, the celebratory faces of Fran Kirby and Edinson Cavani have loomed over passing traffic. Side by side, they have been advertising a subscription to Sky Sports for this season, with the channel showing the Women’s Super League, which begins on Friday, for the first time ever. The broadcast deal is thought to be the most expensive domestic agreement for a women’s league ever. Clubs, meanwhile, are scrambling to host their women’s teams in their main stadiums. Newly promoted Leicester City will play the majority of their home games at the King Power Stadium, while Arsenal, Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How close are Women's Super League grounds to the men's stadiums?

Three Women's Super League clubs now share their home ground with the men's teams, in anew record for top-flight women's football. Reading Women have shared the 24,000 capacity Madejski Stadium with the men's side since the start of the 2020/21 season – the only team with this arrangement at the time. That has changed this season, as Birmingham City Women will move from Solihull Moors to St Andrew's, and Leicester City Women move from the Pirelli Stadium in Burton to Leicester's King Power Stadium (though will play in Burton, nine miles away, when home games clash with the men's team).
SPORTS
SkySports

Super 6 Extra Women's Super League: Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women

The Women's Super League gets underway this weekend, and you can win £5,000 for free by predicting the outcome of Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sunday. As far as the Women's Super League campaign goes, this is one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes on the calendar, and luckily it falls on the first round of the season. Chelsea regained their WSL title last season - their fourth in total - and travel to the three-time champions Arsenal, who will look to improve on their third-place finish of last season.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stats Perform#Seals#New Women#Opta Analytics#Opta Data#The Barclays Fa#Ai#Football Association#Barclays Fa Women
SkySports

Brighton: Bonding and beach volleyball as Hope Powell's team prepare for the new Women's Super League season

Building togetherness and team spirit is an important part of pre-season at any club, and it's no different at Brighton Women. The Seagulls let the Sky cameras in over the summer ahead of this week's Women's Super League kick-off, with episode three of Sky Sports' four-part Brighton: Beyond the Pitch series featuring the squad squaring off against each other in a beach volleyball competition.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: How to follow on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League has a new home this season on Sky Sports with up to 35 games shown exclusively live. The deal covers the next three seasons and has seen the WSL added to Sky Sports' flagship offerings. This Friday, September 3 will see the Barclays FA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women: Blues start Barclays FA Women's Super League title defence live on Sky Sports

Chelsea start their Barclays FA Women's Super League title defence against a new-look Arsenal side in a heavyweight London derby live on Sky Sports on Sunday. Emma Hayes' formidable Blues claimed their third WSL title in four seasons in 2020/21, this time crowned outright after pipping Manchester City the previous term on a points-per-game tally when the pandemic struck.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Adran Leagues: A new era begins for Welsh women's football

A new era in Welsh women's domestic football begins this weekend as the Adran Leagues kick off. The top-flight Adran Premier plus the second-tier Adran North and Adran South start on Sunday following a Football Association of Wales (FAW) restructure. The hope is that the revamp will help Wales' national...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa Women's Super League squad profile: Best player, manager and past WSL record

The Aston Villa Women's Super League squad has seen a lot of churn over the summer, as new manager Carla Ward looks to put her stamp on the side. The arrival of highly rated English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton from Birmingham City is the stand-out piece of recruitment, whilst Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann will bring some spice to Villa's attack.
SOCCER
The Independent

Women’s Super League: Five things we learned from opening weekend as Arsenal stun Chelsea in 3-2 thriller

Arsenal defeated champions Chelsea in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium, as the two London rivals and title contenders put on a show on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season. Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring before Beth Mead added two second-half goals as the Gunners took a commanding lead, after Erin Cuthbert had equalised on the stroke of half time. Pernille Harder pulled one back for Emma Hayes’ side as Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby were brought on in search of a second equaliser, but Arsenal held on to secure an opening win under new manager...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy