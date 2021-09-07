Stats Perform seals new Women’s Super League data deal
Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has agreed a three-year contract extension to continue as the official data provider of the FA Women’s Super League. The agreement continues a partnership which first started eleven years ago, and will see advanced Opta Analytics insights, including metrics such as Expected Goals, Expected Assists and Defensive Coverage, being generated for every match in the women’s top flight, which kicked off over the weekend.www.gamingintelligence.com
