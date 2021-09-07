CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrants of series (2020:3) TO3 B were subscribed to approximately 98.9 percent and Terranet AB receives approximately SEK 40.0 million.

Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO3 B, which were issued in connection with the Company's preferential rights issue during the second quarter of 2020. In total, 49,939,,674 warrants of series TO3 B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 98.9 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO3 B, for subscription of 49,939,674 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.80 per B-share. Terranet will receive approximately SEK 40.0 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO3 B.

