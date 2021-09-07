CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC ‘hotspot’ for colorectal cancer in Black men. Have you been screened?

By Elizabeth Thompson
 8 days ago
Colorectal cancer, cancer that affects the colon and rectum, is personal for Charles Rogers. Rogers recently went back home to rural North Carolina for a family cookout and found out one of his cousins was 17 years overdue for his colonoscopy. The Sanford native and assistant professor of family and...

