For the second match in a row, Thomas Tuchel had to change his gameplan at half-time. Against Liverpool, prior to the international break, the change was forced onto him by the red card to Reece James and Chelsea going down to 10 players. Tuchel responded by bringing on a defender, Thiago Silva, for one of the forwards to keep numbers at the back and look to see out the 1-1 draw, which we did.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO