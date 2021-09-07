Deutsche Bank Upgrades Ventas (VTR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Hillary Cacanando initiates coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst commented "Blade Air Mobility (Ticker: BLDE) is a technology-powered, high-touch urban air mobility (UAM) company, providing consumers with a time-efficient, cost-effective alternative to ground transportation in congested cities (predominantly in the Northeast US) through its helicopters, seaplanes, and fixed-wing jet services. We are initiating coverage of BLDE's shares with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $15 as we think the stock represents an attractive means to invest in a high-growth, emerging sector with a tremendous total addressable market (TAM) opportunity. Following the merger with Experience Investment Corp. (a SPAC) and the sale of common stock through a PIPE in May (which in aggregate provided gross proceeds of ~$365 million), Blade is poised for multi-phase growth as it expands into new routes and pursues strategic infrastructure and customer acquisitions, while transitioning to electric vertical aircraft (EVA as referred to by Blade or eVTOL in industry parlance) starting 2025. EVA has the potential to transform the future of urban mobility by lowering operational costs (thereby making UAM more affordable for the general public), reducing noise, and producing zero carbon emissions. Blade’s asset-light business model with partnerships with various OEMs derisks its reliance on the deployment schedule of any one manufacturer, while facilitating a seamless transition to EVA."

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO