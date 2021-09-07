Introducing Igor Livchitz and Eversheds Sutherland Finland
Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Igor Livchitz and Eversheds Sutherland Finland to our network. Igor's expertise includes international contract law, mergers and acquisitions, Russian legislation, joint venture projects, and associated issues.
