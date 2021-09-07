CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Axios Weekday Planner: 23 things to do in Charlotte this week

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkkS4_0boWb00u00

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Flight Night Launch at Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark

4905 Ashley Park Ln., Ste. J | Dinner hours | $26 | Details

Why you should go: For $26, you can enjoy a flight of three glasses of red or white wine plus a complimentary cheese and charcuterie plate.

Rooftop Kickboxing with Rockbox at The Metropolitan

1111 Metropolitan Ave. | 6pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: This full-body kickboxing and strength workout will help you tone, strengthen and break a sweat. Bring a mat and some water.

How to Care for Houseplants with SkillPop

Online | 6-7:30pm | $19 | Details

Why you should go: Join expert gardener Jasmine Jefferson for a crash course on how to assess and care for any houseplant. Jasmine will cover plant basics and provide a thorough yet simple approach to successfully maintaining your houseplant.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

North End Farmers Market

1701 North Graham St. | Wednesdays, 4-8pm | Prices vary by vendor | Details

Why you should go: Support local farmers and food product makers. This season’s market has a lineup of 26 vendors (16 anchor vendors and 10 rotating) that sell everything from eggs and produce to CBD products and candles.

Run the Bloc Wednesdays at Camp North End

300 Camp Rd. | Wednesdays, 5:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your running shoes and join bloc Studios for a 2-3 mile run around the Camp North End area. The group will meet at the bloc Studio at 5:30pm and start running at 5:45pm. Afterward, folks are welcome to hang out at the farmers market or grab something to eat or drink at CNE.

Patio Farming Basics with SkillPop

Online | 5:30-7pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Learn how to grow food right from your patio. Erin Hostetler, the expert gardener behind The Patio Farmer , will walk you through the basics of soil, sunlight, and watering.

Wicked at Ovens Auditorium

2700 East Independence Blvd. | September 8-October 3; showtimes vary | $39 | Details

Why you should go: Now through Oct. 3, you can experience one of Broadway’s most popular plays, “Wicked,” which tells the real story of the witches of Oz.

In-Person Wine & Cheese Pairing at 7th Street Public Market

224 East 7th St. | 6-7:30pm | $45 | Details

Why you should go: Orrman’s Cheese Shop and Assorted Table Wine Shoppe are once again partnering for an expertly curated wine and cheese pairing workshop.

Figure Drawing at Good Postage

Camp North End | Wednesdays, 6-8pm | $10, contact Good Postage to reserve a spot | Details

Why you should go: Join Good Postage underneath the water tower in the Boileryard for a fun figure drawing class.

Airplant Tri Terrarium Workshop at PlantHouse

2452 Park Rd., Unit D | 6:30-8:30pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: During this workshop, guests will be designing three air plant terrariums with the assistance of the PlantHouse team. Wine, beer and mimosas will be available for purchase.

Bourbon Tasting at The Manchester

1812 South Blvd | 6:30-8pm | $60 | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy a premium bourbon tasting led by Charles Wilkerson and Troy Selberg from Whiskey Tango Charlie, plus a light food pairing.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Pkwy. S | September 9-11 | Free for kids; $10-$35 for adults | Details

Why you should go: Check out an extensive selection of cars ranging from colorful classics to customs and hot rods at the world’s largest automotive event.

Yiasou Greek Festival Drive-Thru at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

600 East Blvd. | September 9-12; 11am to 8pm | $3 | Details

Why you should go: This year’s Greek Festival is happening drive-thru style. Although the entertainment portion has been canceled for this year, you can still expect all your favorite Greek food and pastries.

Power Afterhours at Ballantyne Backyard

11405 North Community House Rd. | 5:30-6:30pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Head to Kosonen Park in Ballantyne for a high-energy, circuit-style workout. Bring a mat and water bottle. All fitness levels are welcome, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Grapes, Grains, and Conversations at The Dunhill Hotel

237 North Tryon St. | 5:30-7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Network with local professionals over a glass of wine.

Live Music at Camp North End

1774 Statesville Ave. | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to Camp North End for a night of live music with performances from folk artists, Lizzie No and Raye Zaragoza.

River Jam at the Whitewater Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. | 6:30pm | Free, $6 parking | Details

Why you should go: Soak up these last weeks of warm weather by dropping a blanket in the grass near the River Jam stage for live music performances. The Red Clay Strays are up this Thursday, followed by Tall Tall Trees on Friday and Rachel Baiman on Saturday.

Night of Giving at The Music Yard

2433 South Blvd. | 7pm | $50 | Details

Why you should go: Dance under the stars for a great cause. This event will be fundraising for Dancing with The Stars Charlotte. Tickets include a performance from Nashville Country Music Star Cassidy Daniels, and pork and brisket tacos served SoCal style from The Music Yard smoker. 100% of event proceeds will go to benefit Carolina Breast Friends.

Comedy Show at Billy Sunday

1115 North Brevard St. | 7-9pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Join comedians Shaine Laine and Marie Connor for a night of LGBTQ comedy.

Candlelit Visualization for Entrepreneurs at Mood House

2400 Park Rd., Ste. A | 8-8:45pm | $30-$40 | Details

Why you should go: This workshop serves as a space for you to reflect on your goals and aspirations and visualize yourself achieving them. Bring paper or a journal and something to write with, as well as a yoga mat, cushion or blanket.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Concert in the Courtyard at Optimist Hall

1115 North Brevard St. | 5-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab food from your favorite OH food stand, then head out to the courtyard to enjoy music from DJ Vinchy.

Edwin’s Organix Pop-Up Dinner at Pilot Brewing

1331 Central Ave. Ste. 104 | 6pm | Prices vary | Details

Why you should go: On the menu for this pop-up dinner is quesa birria, pastor, steak (carne asada) and chicken tacos.

Mediterranean Cooking with Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Rd., Ste. 100 | 6:30-9pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: Transport your taste buds straight to the Mediterranean with dishes like grilled paprika-glazed eggplant with pine nuts and herbs, braised chicken with spiced tomato sauce, olives and feta cheese pavlova with raspberry jam and pistachio whipped cream.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Axios Weekday Planner: 23 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Fast casual Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Charlotte

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years. The big picture: From its beginnings as a popular street food pop-up in a California parking lot, Dave’s Hot Chicken is now in markets around North America, including Dallas, Denver, Toronto and, soon, here in Charlotte. The one place the […] The post Fast casual Nashville hot chicken chain coming to Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

23 things to do, see, and eat in Uptown

Our Uptown guide is proudly presented by Wyndham Capital Mortgage. If shimmering high-rises and non-stop entertainment are your vibe, Uptown will make you feel at home. Let Wyndham Capital help you make it official with their fast and easy home loan process and no hidden fees. Plus, they’re locally based. Uptown is Charlotte’s bank and […] The post 23 things to do, see, and eat in Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

10 Charlotte neighborhoods as Real Housewives taglines

While catching up on the Real Housewives of Potomac, I was inspired to take on the hard-hitting journalistic task of giving Charlotte neighborhoods their own housewives taglines. These are made in good fun, with the help of my fellow pop culture connoisseurs and esteemed colleagues Emma and Paige. Background: If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Statesville, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Take the next step in your career. Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Manager of Donor Engagement at Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Details. Producer – Innovation at Lowe’s. Details. Team Member at Harper & Skyler’s Toys & Sweets. Details. Associate Editor at Charlotte Magazine. Details. Sr Software Engineer – […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Crab cake sticker shock: A crabmeat shortage hits Charlotte restaurants

When your restaurant makes arguably the best crab cakes in the city, and people line up for hours to eat your crab cakes, to the point where you’ve decided to open a second location just to sell more crab cakes, about the only thing you can’t afford to live without is … crab meat. But […] The post Crab cake sticker shock: A crabmeat shortage hits Charlotte restaurants appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Cork Vault now has about 100,000 wine bottles inside its discreet facility

Cork Vault, a wine storage facility and lounge, has doubled its size to keep up with demand. The 6,500 square foot space now has over 500 wine lockers and about 100,000 bottles on site. “Surprisingly, we got busier in 2020,” says Bill Bounds, who leads the business along with Jamie Doyle. “This was mostly driven […] The post Cork Vault now has about 100,000 wine bottles inside its discreet facility appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#White Wine#Good Food#Wine Tasting#Care For Houseplants#Skillpop Online#Cne#Patio Farming Basics#The Patio Farmer#Orrman#Good Postage#Planthouse 2452#Bourbon Tasting#Whiskey Tango Charlie#Greek#Ballantyne Backyard 11405
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Velvet Taco now open in Park Road Shopping Center

Velvet Taco opens its second Charlotte location in Park Road Shopping Center Monday, September 13. The big picture: The funky fast-casual restaurant chain based out of Dallas also has a location inside Optimist Hall and is planning a third on Hawkins Street in South End, CBJ reports. Velvet Taco is no longer planning to open […] The post See inside: Velvet Taco now open in Park Road Shopping Center appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Wing guide: 14 must-try wing spots in Charlotte

This wing guide was first published in 2016 and was last updated on September 9, 2021. Axios Charlotte food guides are updated frequently, so if you have any wing feedback, send a note to charlotte@axios.com. The Panthers start their regular season this weekend, which means it’s time for wings. Here’s a quick guide to 14 […] The post Wing guide: 14 must-try wing spots in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Emmy Squared is now open in Plaza Midwood

The New York pizza joint Emmy Squared opens its first North Carolina location today in Plaza Midwood. The restaurant occupies a renovated 4,800-square-foot space at 1508 Central Ave., which was formerly home to a vintage and consignment store. It’s on the same stretch as Soul Gastrolounge and KiKi. And already there’s a second Charlotte location planned for […] The post Emmy Squared is now open in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 major developments changing west Charlotte

A stretch of west Charlotte just outside of Uptown is witnessing a wave of new development. What’s happening: West Charlotte neighborhoods near uptown, like Wesley Heights and Seversville, are seeing an influx of investment, particularly in rehabbing old industrial buildings. Tuckaseegee and West Morehead Street are experiencing some of the most dramatic changes. Some of […] The post 5 major developments changing west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 15007 Santa Lucia Dr.: $270,000 Neighborhood: Ballantyne Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Tons of natural light, living room fireplace, updated kitchen, dual sink in primary suite. Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath From […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: A speakeasy with a $115 tasting menu will open beneath Supperland

Since opening their highly anticipated Southern steakhouse, Supperland, Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown have been holding onto a secret: There’s a speakeasy under it. What to expect: The speakeasy, located one floor below the restaurant’s cocktail bar space, will open for reservation only starting on or around September 30 (exact date is TBD). The tasting menu […] The post Scoop: A speakeasy with a $115 tasting menu will open beneath Supperland appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli’s new Latin café and cevicheria called Calle Sol has expanded its hours for lunch on weekends. The Thomas Avenue restaurant is located in the former NC Red and Penguin space. [Related Axios story: The iconic Penguin sign will be removed and relocated] What to expect: Calle Sol has a casual café vibe […] The post Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Brewery and restaurant with skyline views opening next to Summit Seltzer

A new brewery called Midnight Mulligan will open in late October or early November in Wesley Heights. The big picture: The once-industrial strip of Thrift Road is now a booming food and drink district with the East Coast’s first spiked seltzer brewery, a dog bar, a popular high-end restaurant, a ghost kitchen collective, and now a […] The post Brewery and restaurant with skyline views opening next to Summit Seltzer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Broadway is back, and Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard is pumped

“We’ll be back soon,” the marquee outside Belk Theater read on March 16, 2020. Outside Ovens Auditorium the same day, the sign was less optimistic but ultimately more accurate: “CANCELLED CANCELLED CANCELLED CANCELLED.” The big picture: 547 days after COVID-19 closed the curtain on Blumenthal Performing Arts’ 2020 season, Broadway returns to Charlotte this week with the […] The post Broadway is back, and Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard is pumped appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop

Charlotte’s latest luxury apartment complex, NOVEL LoSo Station, is off to a hot start. And so is its ground-floor café, Land of a Thousand Hills. Why it matters: The pandemic changed the way most people use their homes — home became the gym, coffee shop and office, in addition to our place of rest. With […] The post See inside: NOVEL LoSo Station and Land of a Thousand Hills coffee shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

6 more bad parts of driving in Charlotte, according to readers

Well, you all ate up our “9 worst parts of driving in Charlotte” story from earlier this summer. Many of you wrote in with more driving pet peeves you’d like to see addressed. We are people of our word, so we took a few of your issues and we asked a CDOT representative if anything […] The post 6 more bad parts of driving in Charlotte, according to readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

More townhomes are coming to NoDa

If you’ve been through NoDa recently, you may’ve noticed a bunch of clearing and demolition out on Anderson, just up the street from Great Wagon Road Distilling. What’s happening: Exeter Development, an Atlanta firm that bought the site for $6.65 million this spring, is partnering with Ryan Homes on a huge 122-townhome community. The homes […] The post More townhomes are coming to NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
718
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy