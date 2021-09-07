Axios Weekday Planner: 23 things to do in Charlotte this week

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Flight Night Launch at Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark

4905 Ashley Park Ln., Ste. J | Dinner hours | $26 | Details

Why you should go: For $26, you can enjoy a flight of three glasses of red or white wine plus a complimentary cheese and charcuterie plate.

Rooftop Kickboxing with Rockbox at The Metropolitan

1111 Metropolitan Ave. | 6pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: This full-body kickboxing and strength workout will help you tone, strengthen and break a sweat. Bring a mat and some water.

How to Care for Houseplants with SkillPop

Online | 6-7:30pm | $19 | Details

Why you should go: Join expert gardener Jasmine Jefferson for a crash course on how to assess and care for any houseplant. Jasmine will cover plant basics and provide a thorough yet simple approach to successfully maintaining your houseplant.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

North End Farmers Market

1701 North Graham St. | Wednesdays, 4-8pm | Prices vary by vendor | Details

Why you should go: Support local farmers and food product makers. This season’s market has a lineup of 26 vendors (16 anchor vendors and 10 rotating) that sell everything from eggs and produce to CBD products and candles.

Run the Bloc Wednesdays at Camp North End

300 Camp Rd. | Wednesdays, 5:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your running shoes and join bloc Studios for a 2-3 mile run around the Camp North End area. The group will meet at the bloc Studio at 5:30pm and start running at 5:45pm. Afterward, folks are welcome to hang out at the farmers market or grab something to eat or drink at CNE.

Patio Farming Basics with SkillPop

Online | 5:30-7pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Learn how to grow food right from your patio. Erin Hostetler, the expert gardener behind The Patio Farmer , will walk you through the basics of soil, sunlight, and watering.

Wicked at Ovens Auditorium

2700 East Independence Blvd. | September 8-October 3; showtimes vary | $39 | Details

Why you should go: Now through Oct. 3, you can experience one of Broadway’s most popular plays, “Wicked,” which tells the real story of the witches of Oz.

In-Person Wine & Cheese Pairing at 7th Street Public Market

224 East 7th St. | 6-7:30pm | $45 | Details

Why you should go: Orrman’s Cheese Shop and Assorted Table Wine Shoppe are once again partnering for an expertly curated wine and cheese pairing workshop.

Figure Drawing at Good Postage

Camp North End | Wednesdays, 6-8pm | $10, contact Good Postage to reserve a spot | Details

Why you should go: Join Good Postage underneath the water tower in the Boileryard for a fun figure drawing class.

Airplant Tri Terrarium Workshop at PlantHouse

2452 Park Rd., Unit D | 6:30-8:30pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: During this workshop, guests will be designing three air plant terrariums with the assistance of the PlantHouse team. Wine, beer and mimosas will be available for purchase.

Bourbon Tasting at The Manchester

1812 South Blvd | 6:30-8pm | $60 | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy a premium bourbon tasting led by Charles Wilkerson and Troy Selberg from Whiskey Tango Charlie, plus a light food pairing.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway

5555 Concord Pkwy. S | September 9-11 | Free for kids; $10-$35 for adults | Details

Why you should go: Check out an extensive selection of cars ranging from colorful classics to customs and hot rods at the world’s largest automotive event.

Yiasou Greek Festival Drive-Thru at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

600 East Blvd. | September 9-12; 11am to 8pm | $3 | Details

Why you should go: This year’s Greek Festival is happening drive-thru style. Although the entertainment portion has been canceled for this year, you can still expect all your favorite Greek food and pastries.

Power Afterhours at Ballantyne Backyard

11405 North Community House Rd. | 5:30-6:30pm | $15 | Details

Why you should go: Head to Kosonen Park in Ballantyne for a high-energy, circuit-style workout. Bring a mat and water bottle. All fitness levels are welcome, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Grapes, Grains, and Conversations at The Dunhill Hotel

237 North Tryon St. | 5:30-7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Network with local professionals over a glass of wine.

Live Music at Camp North End

1774 Statesville Ave. | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to Camp North End for a night of live music with performances from folk artists, Lizzie No and Raye Zaragoza.

River Jam at the Whitewater Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. | 6:30pm | Free, $6 parking | Details

Why you should go: Soak up these last weeks of warm weather by dropping a blanket in the grass near the River Jam stage for live music performances. The Red Clay Strays are up this Thursday, followed by Tall Tall Trees on Friday and Rachel Baiman on Saturday.

Night of Giving at The Music Yard

2433 South Blvd. | 7pm | $50 | Details

Why you should go: Dance under the stars for a great cause. This event will be fundraising for Dancing with The Stars Charlotte. Tickets include a performance from Nashville Country Music Star Cassidy Daniels, and pork and brisket tacos served SoCal style from The Music Yard smoker. 100% of event proceeds will go to benefit Carolina Breast Friends.

Comedy Show at Billy Sunday

1115 North Brevard St. | 7-9pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Join comedians Shaine Laine and Marie Connor for a night of LGBTQ comedy.

Candlelit Visualization for Entrepreneurs at Mood House

2400 Park Rd., Ste. A | 8-8:45pm | $30-$40 | Details

Why you should go: This workshop serves as a space for you to reflect on your goals and aspirations and visualize yourself achieving them. Bring paper or a journal and something to write with, as well as a yoga mat, cushion or blanket.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Concert in the Courtyard at Optimist Hall

1115 North Brevard St. | 5-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab food from your favorite OH food stand, then head out to the courtyard to enjoy music from DJ Vinchy.

Edwin’s Organix Pop-Up Dinner at Pilot Brewing

1331 Central Ave. Ste. 104 | 6pm | Prices vary | Details

Why you should go: On the menu for this pop-up dinner is quesa birria, pastor, steak (carne asada) and chicken tacos.

Mediterranean Cooking with Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Rd., Ste. 100 | 6:30-9pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: Transport your taste buds straight to the Mediterranean with dishes like grilled paprika-glazed eggplant with pine nuts and herbs, braised chicken with spiced tomato sauce, olives and feta cheese pavlova with raspberry jam and pistachio whipped cream.

