CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Working on the 9/11 Boatlift Taught Me to Redefine ‘Heroes’

By Jessica DuLong
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt rush hour on a mid-September evening, the wakes from all the new fast ferries shuttling suits back to New Jersey tossed the 1931 fireboat against the pier. From my spot in the wheelhouse of the boat that had become, for me, like another home, I heard the dock lines squeak and whine—pulled so tight that the force rung out moisture from the rope fibers. What had brought me here on this quiet night was a need for clarity, perspective, or at least some escape. The city’s somber commemorations of the first anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil had left me raw and reeling.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
steynonline.com

Reliving a Nightmare: 9/11 and the Naudet Brothers

The whining roar of jet engines is the first thing you hear – too loud and too close – and then the camera quickly pans across the canyon walls of downtown office towers to catch the plane as it disappears into the sunlit side of the massive building, the fireball and debris exploding out a fraction of a second later.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Remember not just the horrors, but the heroes of 9/11

Twenty years on, more than 7,300 days, and the images and stories can still bring you right back to that terrible day. But the 9/11 anniversary is, and always will be, a time to remember not just the horrors but the heroes. The moments of silence, starting at 8:46 a.m.,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

The Two Hero Brothers Killed by 9/11—19 Years Apart

Deep into a moonless night after 9/11, Dr. Mike Brown headed into Central Park with 20 off-duty New York City firefighters he dubbed ”ninja gardeners.”. They soon came to a spot at the top of the Great Lawn corresponding to an X that his legendary brother, FDNY Capt. Patrick Brown, had marked on a map that he included in a letter to Mike to be opened in the event of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The waterway heroes of 9/11

NEW YORK — The attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001, will always be remembered as one of the most challenging days in U.S. history. For 20 years, Americans have praised the swift, heroic action taken by the city’s dedicated first responders on that fateful day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
insideedition.com

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Twenty years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airliners, crashing two planes into the Twin Towers, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and one into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, including 343 police officers and firefighters. When...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Opinion:Watching 9/11 taught me, a refugee, the visceral lessons of Americanness

Roya Hakakian is an Iranian American author. This op-ed is adapted from her book “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious.”. On Sept. 11, 2001, I watched through tears as ash fell over the city that had so unceremoniously taken me in as a refugee 15 years earlier. Like all Americans, I was mourning the dead, the pierced skyline, the bereft mood of a people whom I had never seen bereft. But I was also mourning a loss of my own — the loss of the impenetrable fortress I thought I had entered when I arrived in the United States.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remembering 9 11#The World Trade Center#The Fdny Marine Battalion#The Congressional Record
akc.org

‘My Dog Kept Me Sane’: How 9/11 Redefined Therapy Dogs

On the morning of September 12, 2001, Susan Cohen was going to her job at New York City’s Animal Medical Center when she saw a search-and-rescue German Shepherd Dog being rushed into the emergency room. The dog had been overcome by toxic fumes at Ground Zero, and needed medical help fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beaconjournal.com

Then and now: Local teachers share how they've taught about 9/11

Sean Carmichael, a teacher at Hudson High School, said he loves teaching history because he liked to look at and teach about how events in history can connect to one another. "I love how one era, one event, can change things," said Carmichael, who serves as department chair at the high school.
EDUCATION
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Remembering 9/11 heroes

What never ceases to amaze us is not the way the enemy hit us on Sept. 11, 2001, but the way many Americans responded. Like Father Mychal Judge, a Franciscan friar who was a chaplain for the New York City Fire Department. Judge ran to the World Trade Center, praying with and for victims, before entering the lobby of the North Tower, offering aid and comfort to the victims of the attack. When the South Tower collapsed, debris exploded into the North Tower, killing Judge. He was recognized as the first official victim of the attack since his was the first body recovered from the site and taken to the medical examiner’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Innovate Long Island

Ceremonies end, but work continues for 9/11 heroes

The heart-rending memorial ceremonies are over, the “never forget” reminders have ceased, the calendar moves on – and once again, the brutal and shattering terrorist attacks of 2001 recede to the corners of our collective consciousness. That is human nature. But for many, 9/11 never fades. And not just for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Woman shares what a New York City apartment is like when you are ‘not a squillionaire’ in viral TikTok

A woman has given an honest tour of her New York City apartment, describing what it is like to live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan when you are “not a squillionaire”.Taryn Delanie, who goes by the username @taryntino21 on TikTok, shared the candid review of her apartment in July, in which she revealed that some of the realities of living in her Upper East Side home are unusable cabinets and slow water heaters.“What it’s like to live on the fabulous Upper East Side when you’re not a squillionaire,” Delanie began the video, which she set to the opening...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

‘I’m from here.’ How a more diverse population will change America.

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Riya Goel is already seeing the more diverse America reported in the 2020 Census. At her West Orange, N.J., public library, the 17-year-old college student has noticed more books...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Can the ‘Four Americas’ Be Reconciled?

Competing visions of the country’s purpose and meaning are tearing it apart, George Packer wrote in the July/August issue. Is reconciliation possible?. George Packer’s article had me nodding and shaking my head in alternation, and in the end caused me heartache that only a beer and a ball game could alleviate.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Who Is He? Photographer Hunts for His 9/11 ‘Guardian Angel’

Twenty years after he was rescued from the rubble of the World Trade Centers, photojournalist David Handschuh has pieced together all but one part of the day he nearly died. As he stood on a corner in downtown Manhattan photographing United Airlines Flight 175 crashing into the South Tower, all 110 floors of the building suddenly came tumbling down towards him. Handschuh, who was working for the New York Daily News, was blown off his feet and buried under a crush of glass, concrete, and a huge steel beam. With one leg shattered, the other too damaged to stand on, and dust filling his throat, Handschuh tried to yell for help.
PHOTOGRAPHY
City Journal

WASPs, Jews, and Elite Failure

In two intriguing, counterintuitive essays on America’s elites, political scientist Samuel Goldman argues that WASPs, though they fell from power, won by creating institutions that house the country’s establishments, while Jews, who “occupy some of the most influential positions in American life” and are in many ways the “successors to the WASPs,” lost in becoming bland, apparatchik-like custodians of American institutional authority.
RELIGION
drew.edu

Pays tribute to 9/11 heroes and victims

September 2021 – Drew University President Tom Schwarz sent a message to the Drew community honoring the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tomorrow’s 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, serves as a somber reminder of heroism, terror, unity, and change. Twenty...
MADISON, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: How Post-9/11 Hollywood Has Mirrored Our Anxieties — and Redefined Its Love of Disaster

This past summer and for the first time in a few years, I took my two young children, both of whom were born and live in France, to visit our family in New York. We spent much of the holiday bumping around bridge-and-tunnel Queens and New Jersey, but then one day we headed into downtown Manhattan — and, without really planning it, wandered onto the 9/11 Memorial at the site of the original World Trade Center.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy