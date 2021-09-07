Working on the 9/11 Boatlift Taught Me to Redefine ‘Heroes’

What never ceases to amaze us is not the way the enemy hit us on Sept. 11, 2001, but the way many Americans responded. Like Father Mychal Judge, a Franciscan friar who was a chaplain for the New York City Fire Department. Judge ran to the World Trade Center, praying with and for victims, before entering the lobby of the North Tower, offering aid and comfort to the victims of the attack. When the South Tower collapsed, debris exploded into the North Tower, killing Judge. He was recognized as the first official victim of the attack since his was the first body recovered from the site and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

