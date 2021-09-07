CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘Whiplash’ Actor Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary - Inside Their Longtime Romance

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

Miles Teller penned a sweet tribute to his lovely spouse, glorifying her presence in his life, and called her the "woman of my dreams" while expressing how lucky he is to have her.

The “Fantastic Four” star Miles Teller declared his love for wife Keleigh Sperry on Twitter on Wednesday, September 1, and tweeted:

“2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frJH6_0boWasGA00

WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTES

The 34-year-old thanked Sperry, 28, for her kindness and unconditional support and shared he would be "lost without you," he added.

Along with the post, Teller shared a black and white throwback photo from the couple’s wedding day showing the duo looking over the ocean with their backs turned against the camera with him giving Sperry a tender kiss on her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qyn4L_0boWasGA00

Fans sent their warm wishes on the post, and one person was swooned by the heartfelt message and retweeted, "Wow, 'I'd be lost without you,' wonderful words that are usually attributed to women. Nice to see men adoring their women. Happy anniversary, many more to come!”

Whereas another Twitter user brought humor to the romantic gesture and picked on Teller, saying she is happy to see that all the Finnish fuel consumed by him has not affected his way with words while wishing the pair a lifetime of anniversaries to come.

2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you.. pic.twitter.com/jBZOjH8TJ1

— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 1, 2021

Sperry also shared a separate social media post for their special day and posted several pictures and videos of moments throughout their marriage writing:

"Happy anniversary, my booshki. Not sure how to put eight years into ten photos, but I love you forevermore. Thanks for being a stud of a husband. I adore you."

THEIR LOVE STORY

After meeting at a Grammys afterparty, Sperry and Teller started dating in 2013 and got engaged in August 2017 while on a trip in South Africa.

The “Insurgent” star opened up about meeting the actress in an interview with People back in October 2017 and revealed he and Sperry “just clicked” instantly after they met.

Teller added that he told his friend that he would date her and be together for a long time. The lovebirds later married in September 2019 on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

A source told E! News at the time of the celebration that Kygo served as a DJ for the occasion and that the guests were dressed up in neon-lit masks and glasses.

The insider stated the ceremony was “very Hawaiian,” which the then-newlyweds had asked for. Meanwhile, in an interview with Men’s Health in December 2020, Teller gushed about their married life after dating for nearly a decade.

The Pennsylvania native shared once a person gets hitched and makes that ultimate commitment, life becomes less stressful because you know the person will always be there.

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

Luenell Has Been Married to a ‘Real Man’ for 20 Years but Keeps Him Out of the Spotlight - Meet Her Husband

Luenell Campbell has won many hearts with her comedic and acting skills. However, her love for her husband constantly melts hearts and appears to be her topmost priority. Luenell Campbell is popularly known as an American actress, comedian, and writer. She has landed several roles, however, she is mostly famous for appearing in the movies "The Rock," "A Star Is Born," and "That's My Boy."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

New Edition Mike Bivins New Fame Youngest Daughter Is Schooled by Look-Alike Big Cousin!

New Edition’s Mike Bivins’ youngest daughter Savi Bivins posed with her older look-alike cousin in a recent picture shared by her mom, and the pair looked bonded. Mike Bivins was a 90s rock star who believes in family. Fans who had been paying attention to Bivins’ performances in the 90s will have seen that he is now a committed father and a talented singer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kygo
Person
Miles Teller
Complex

No I.D.’s Wife Celebrates One-Month Anniversary of Birth of Baby Girl

No I.D. welcomed a baby girl with wife Izabelle Pourreza Wilson last month. Izabelle celebrated the one-month birthday of Aleah via Instagram, revealing her name means “high, exalted; God’s being” in Arabic or Persian. “This month has been pure heaven on earth,” she wrote. “I’m on my knees every day and night thanking God for allowing us to experience this magic.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

'House' Star Omar Epps Has an Enduring Marriage with Wife Keisha Who Is a Singer

Hollywood star Omar Epps has been married to his singer wife Keisha for 16 years, and their love only continues to grow as time passes by. Star actor Omar Epps is known for his sterling roles in Hollywood's blockbuster movies, and he has also earned for himself some accolades. However, behind the scenes, Epps is a family man who shares his love life with Keisha Spivey Epps, his wife of 16 years.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Anniversaries#Wedding#Finnish#Keleigh Sperry Teller#Hawaiian#Men S Health
worldofreel.com

Yo, Whiplash!

Since Miles Teller refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine or even get tested, the “Whiplash” star now has to deal with the severe backlash of having “brought” the virus to the set of Paramount Plus’ “The Offer.” His positive test led to production shutting down earlier in the week. The film is said to center around the making of “The Godfather”. A source close to the production told The Daily Mail, “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test. Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.” Teller’s publicist has denied this claim.
MOVIES
Amomama

Actor Kevin Bacon Posts Sweet Tribute to Wife Kyra Sedgwick for Their 33rd Anniversary — 'You Are the Reason'

American actor took to social media to celebrate his wife on their 33rd wedding anniversary. The "Footloose" actor's post came with a heartwarming tribute. Kevin Bacon showed his love and admiration for co-star and wife, Kyra Sedgwick, with a recent post on his Instagram page. The actor paid tribute to his long-time sweetheart with a snapshot and a heartwarming caption.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Why do fans think Miles Teller is anti-vax?

MILES Teller is set to star in the Paramount series The Offer, a spin-off of The Godfather mafia trilogy. Production had shut down on July 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the series at a standstill until further notice. 2. Miles Teller is an American actorCredit: Getty Images.
MOVIES
henrycountytimes.com

Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

On August 26, Charles “Dick” and Carolyn “Joan” Mellott celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Dick and Joan were born and raised in a small town in Pennsylvania. They became sweethearts during childhood and have raised five successful children: Steven, Mark, Michael, Philip and Susan. After leaving McConnellsburg, they eventually purchased...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sent-trib.com

Milestone: Wedding anniversary

Carl and Terry Jones celebrate half a century of memories filled with love!. The happy couple celebrated with both their favorite daughters Cari Jones and Christy Stoots and favorite son in law James Stoots. Terry and Carl have 3 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren throughout Texas and California and they love visiting and spending time with all their family.
RELATIONSHIPS
uncrazed.com

Newly Wed Riverdale Actor Shares Wedding Picture

Jordan Connor from popular Netflix series Riverdale got married and shared a picture from the big day. The actor married fellow actress Jinjara Mitchell. Connor and Mitchell have been linked since 2012. The two have been engaged since 22nd September 2018 and tied the knot on 4th September. Mitchell also...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2021

The Emily in Paris star tied the knot with McDowell at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado over Labor Day Weekend, Collins revealed via Instagram on Sept. 7. "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ Photo by: @cedarandpines," the 32-year-old actress captioned a photo of her and McDowell, 38, sharing a kiss. Collins also tagged Ralph Lauren on her wedding gown, a stunning lace dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. The news came about a year after the couple got engaged in September 2020. The pair began dating in 2019.
RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
344K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy