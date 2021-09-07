‘Whiplash’ Actor Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary - Inside Their Longtime Romance

Miles Teller penned a sweet tribute to his lovely spouse, glorifying her presence in his life, and called her the "woman of my dreams" while expressing how lucky he is to have her.

The “Fantastic Four” star Miles Teller declared his love for wife Keleigh Sperry on Twitter on Wednesday, September 1, and tweeted:

“2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you.”

WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTES

The 34-year-old thanked Sperry, 28, for her kindness and unconditional support and shared he would be "lost without you," he added.

Along with the post, Teller shared a black and white throwback photo from the couple’s wedding day showing the duo looking over the ocean with their backs turned against the camera with him giving Sperry a tender kiss on her head.

Fans sent their warm wishes on the post, and one person was swooned by the heartfelt message and retweeted, "Wow, 'I'd be lost without you,' wonderful words that are usually attributed to women. Nice to see men adoring their women. Happy anniversary, many more to come!”

Whereas another Twitter user brought humor to the romantic gesture and picked on Teller, saying she is happy to see that all the Finnish fuel consumed by him has not affected his way with words while wishing the pair a lifetime of anniversaries to come.

Sperry also shared a separate social media post for their special day and posted several pictures and videos of moments throughout their marriage writing:

"Happy anniversary, my booshki. Not sure how to put eight years into ten photos, but I love you forevermore. Thanks for being a stud of a husband. I adore you."

THEIR LOVE STORY

After meeting at a Grammys afterparty, Sperry and Teller started dating in 2013 and got engaged in August 2017 while on a trip in South Africa.

The “Insurgent” star opened up about meeting the actress in an interview with People back in October 2017 and revealed he and Sperry “just clicked” instantly after they met.

Teller added that he told his friend that he would date her and be together for a long time. The lovebirds later married in September 2019 on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

A source told E! News at the time of the celebration that Kygo served as a DJ for the occasion and that the guests were dressed up in neon-lit masks and glasses.

The insider stated the ceremony was “very Hawaiian,” which the then-newlyweds had asked for. Meanwhile, in an interview with Men’s Health in December 2020, Teller gushed about their married life after dating for nearly a decade.

The Pennsylvania native shared once a person gets hitched and makes that ultimate commitment, life becomes less stressful because you know the person will always be there.