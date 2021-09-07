CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indices are on highs, Bitcoin accepted on par with USD

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor eight consecutive sessions, world stock indices have shown fairly steady growth: Nasdaq rewrites highs at 15372, SP500 is testing 4540 for strength, and DAX is above 15900. Now investors are betting that after the publication of disappointing data on the US labor market at the beginning of the month,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Us Dollar#Russia#Inflation#Sp500#Frs#Qe#Ecb#The Bank Of Australia#American#Eurusd#Btc
FXStreet.com

China Retail Sales slow sharply, UK inflation set to surge in August

Although yesterday’s US inflation report came in weaker than expected, with US core CPI prices slipping back from 4.5% to 4% in August, markets still decided to adopt a glass half empty approach, even though the numbers were exactly what most investors wanted to see. The slide to 4% serves...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered around 92.50 ahead of data

DXY alternates gains with losses around 92.50. The dollar bounces off post-CPI drops near 92.30. Industrial Production, Mortgage Applications next of note in the docket. The greenback starts the Wednesday’s session in the old continent on the backfooting around the 92.50 zone when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA holds the key for XAU/USD bulls

Gold shot to one-week tops on Tuesday following the release of softer US CPI report. A goodish USD rebound capped further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Disappointing Chinese macro data acted as a tailwind and helped limit the downside. Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from near three-week lows touched earlier...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near three-week lows, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY added to the overnight post-US CPI losses and edged lower for the second straight day. Disappointing Chinese data, COVID-19 woes benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair. The USD/JPY pair remained on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending waveу at 1.1844 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is falling towards 1.1780 and may later start a new growth to reach 1.1812. In fact, the pair is expected to consolidate around the latter level. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the ascending...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

CPI is 'cooler', investors fearing an economic slowdown, stocks get hit

CPI is ‘cool’ or just not as ‘hot’ as expected. This gives the FED more cover….mkts expects no announcement. Investors though are growing more concerned about a slowdown. The seasonal volatility is alive and well. Try the Egg Fettuccine with a Lemon Cream Sauce. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin's power consumption this year has already surpassed all of 2020's

A new study suggests that Bitcoin has already used more power so far this year than it did in all of 2020. By the end of the year, the Bitcoin network will have consumed 91 TW/h (terawatt-hours or one trillion watts per hour) and it has already consumed more than the estimated 67 TW/h for all of 2020 according to a Sept. 13 Bloomberg report.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2670 region post-Canadian CPI

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid renewed USD weakness. Mixed Canadian CPI report failed to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the pair. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed below the 1.2700...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

US inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700 mark

USD/CAD was seen consolidating the overnight bounce from the post-US CPI swing lows. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD benefitted from rebounding US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the pair. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitwise joins Bitcoin ETF race, Fidelity urges SEC to approve BTC fund

Bitwise files for Bitcoin ETF in partnership with ETF Series Solutions. The fund would invest in Bitcoin futures and other financial products. Fidelity urged the SEC to approve its BTC ETF in light of increased investor interest. Bitwise has partnered with ETF Series Solutions to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a buy-stop at 0.7340 and a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined in the overnight session after the relatively weak Chinese and American economic data. The pair dropped to 0.7300, which was the lowest level since August 30th.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy