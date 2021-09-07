Myanmar's shadow government launches 'people's defensive war' against the military junta
Myanmar's shadow government has launched what it called a "people's defensive war" against the military junta, urging citizens across the country to revolt. In a video address posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG) Duwa Lashi La called on militias and ethnic armed organizations to attack military forces.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
