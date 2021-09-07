CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Myanmar's shadow government launches 'people's defensive war' against the military junta

By Helen Regan, Kocha Olarn, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's shadow government has launched what it called a "people's defensive war" against the military junta, urging citizens across the country to revolt. In a video address posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG) Duwa Lashi La called on militias and ethnic armed organizations to attack military forces.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar anti-coup protesters attack more cell towers

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar said Wednesday they had destroyed four military-owned communications towers over the last week, as demonstrators step up attacks on government infrastructure. Since last Thursday anti-junta fighters have destroyed four communications towers belonging to the military-owned Mytel in western Chin state, according to a spokesperson for the "Zoland People's Defence Force." 
PROTESTS
Lynchburg News and Advance

Myanmar court moves venue for secrets trial of Australian

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has agreed to change the venue for the trial of an Australian economist and adviser to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of violating the nation’s official secrets law, lawyers said Tuesday. Sean Turnell was charged along with Suu Kyi...
WORLD
Click2Houston.com

Military junta opens talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY – Guinea's longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country's new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation's future following a coup just over a week ago. Pressure, though, is expected to mount this week for Col....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
kfgo.com

U.N. faces rival claims for Myanmar seat, doubts over Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations is faced with rival claims to Myanmar’s seat at the 193-member world body as the ruling junta seeks to cement its coup with international legitimacy by ousting the U.N. ambassador appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. Ahead of the annual gathering...
WORLD
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Misses Latest Court Appearance After Falling Ill 

A lawyer for Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar’s deposed civilian government, says his client missed her latest scheduled court appearance after she fell ill Monday. Her legal team said the 76-year-old Suu Kyi appeared ill and complained of being “drowsy” during a pre-hearing meeting in the capital Naypyidaw.
WORLD
AFP

Unwell Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial hearing: lawyer

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi skipped the resumption of her coronavirus-delayed trial in a junta court because she felt ill, her lawyer said Monday. Suu Kyi was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising. The junta launched a brutal crackdown to suppress opposition, and its forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since, according to a local monitoring group. Cut off from the world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, the 76-year-old Suu Kyi faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than a decade. Her trial on charges she violated coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year, and for illegally importing walkie-talkies, was due to resume Monday after a two-month pause.
HEALTH
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Junta, Opposition Headed for Faceoff Over UN Seat

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s military regime and the democratically elected government it toppled in February are likely headed for a showdown later this month at the United Nations General Assembly over which group may represent the country, with the fate of billions in foreign reserves potentially hanging in the balance. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Myanmar#Military Junta#Military Rule#Facebook#Nug#The Military Council#Cnn#Reuters#Myawaddy Tv#European Union#Asean#The Un General Assembly#Un#Armed
kfgo.com

Deadly unrest reported in Myanmar after opposition urges ‘defensive war’

(Reuters) – At least 20 people have been killed in fighting between militias and Myanmar’s ruling military, a witness and local media said on Friday, in the worst violence since opponents of the junta called this week for a “people’s defensive war”. The National Unity Government (NUG) formed to resist...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Myanmar Junta Troops Clash With 'Self Defense' Forces

Myanmar troops killed several members of a local "defense force" in a day of clashes, the junta said Friday, with local residents and media reporting at least 10 dead. The country has been in turmoil since a February coup and a military crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,000 people, according to a local monitoring group.
MILITARY
Public Radio International PRI

Shadow government in Myanmar calls for all-out revolt

Myanmar's self-declared government, opposed to the military that took power in a coup last February, has called for a "defensive war" against the junta. The National Unity Government called for a nationwide strike, hoping to weaken the military's grip on the country. The World's Patrick Winn says the leader of the opposition has also encouraged armed civilians to target the military.
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked.

After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked. Witnesses and reports reported Wednesday that protesters in Myanmar destroyed roughly a dozen military-owned communications towers after the country’s self-proclaimed shadow government called for a “defensive war” against the junta. Since the military seized...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Myanmar’s resistance movement declares ‘war’ against junta and calls for nationwide uprising

Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground resistance movement against the military regime, has declared “defensive war” against the ruling junta, calling for a nationwide uprising in "in every village, town and city”.In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the NUG, called for revolt against the junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing, who declared himself prime minister after seizing power from Myanmar’s democratically-elected government.“The entire world knows that the military is constantly committing inhumane war crimes,” he said. “[So] we launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta.”“We have to initiate...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Russia Lending Crucial Support to the Military Junta in Myanmar

09/02/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – Russia announced last week that it would deliver arms to Myanmar’s military regime, also called the Tatmadaw, in line with a contract agreed to in January of this year. The Tatmadaw overthrew the civilian government on February 1, just over a week after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu met with the Tatmadaw’s General Min Aung Hlaing, who recently declared himself Prime Minister.
MILITARY
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting Covid restrictions, her lawyer said, a day after failing to appear on health grounds. The hearing on charges Suu Kyi flouted coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year was postponed after prosecution witnesses failed to appear, he added.
HEALTH
Register Citizen

Suu Kyi illness causes Myanmar court to postpone her hearing

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing Monday because she felt ill, her lawyers said. Suu Kyi is being tried in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition — defined as spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest — as well as two counts of flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use and the unlicensed use of the radios.
HEALTH
Foreign Policy

U.S. and China Reach Deal to Block Myanmar’s Junta From U.N.

The United States and China have brokered an agreement that will effectively block Myanmar’s military rulers from addressing the United Nations’ General Assembly next week, according to diplomats, dealing a blow to the junta’s quest for international legitimacy after it took power in a coup earlier this year. But the...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy