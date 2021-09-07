Long a Production Hub for Foreign Blockbusters Like 'Dune,' Hungary's Local Biz Blossoms

Netflix has signed a multi-year partnership with “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger’s production company Airlift Productions to develop and produce international drama series. The first project under the partnership will be “Transatlantic” (working title), a drama series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseilles, France, inspired by the true adventures of the Emergency Rescue Committee and Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, “The Flight Portfolio.” The series is created by Winger and Daniel Hendler and is currently in pre-production. Winger is also working with Anne Mensah’s team in the U.K. on a contemporary original series set in the English countryside. The Berlin-based Airlift Productions team...

