Monroe City, IN

Steven R. Litherland, 65, Monroe City

 8 days ago

Steven R. Litherland Sr., 65 of Monroe City, IN, passed away Sunday September 5, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospital. Steve was born August 6, 1956 in Vincennes the son of Duane “Barney” and Mary Ann Chambers Litherland. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Vincennes University. He worked as a self employed carpenter and attended Turning Pointe Church. He was a member of F.O.P., Moose and Vincennes Golf Club. He married Kathleen “Kathy” Flory on May 20, 1988 and they made their life together for over 33 years.

