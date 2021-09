Gia Coppola grew up around wine. As a child, she watched her family fix pitchers of Sangria on the Coppola vineyard in Napa, California. “It’s just been a part of my life since before I can remember,” she says. Now the filmmaker has her own recipe for Sangria, which was inspired by the one her grandfather Francis Ford Coppola makes. Her twist? California brandy added to a mix of red wine and fresh peaches.