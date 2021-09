PayPal and Mastercard say they will make their debit card for business available to clients in four new countries. First launched in 2003, the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard is already available in the U.S., Great Britain, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Spain and Austria. The two companies said in an announcement on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that it is expanding it into Belgium, Finland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

