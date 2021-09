US CPI may provide clues about policymakers’ intentions. European shares as well as futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 rallied in trading on Monday ahead of key US inflation figures which are due for release on Tuesday. The announcement may offer further clues about the US Federal Reserve’s plans to pare its asset purchasing program, as well as the inevitable path to higher interest rates.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO