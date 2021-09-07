CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K8S Multi storage works load balancing

By sjlee
netapp.com
 8 days ago

I'd want to know , how to work load balancing multipul storage with Kubernetes. I have 2 FAS8200 Storage without cluster, and 1 FAS8300 Storage. We are going to build a service using a total of 3 storage units. I am planning to use iscsi, and I am curious how...

