The teenagers continue to steal the show at the US Open Leylah Fernandez, 19 on Monday, backed up her win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out 2016 champion Angelique Kerber while 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Peter Gojowczyk in five sets.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven in New York.Picture of the dayPost of the day View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)They’re at it againBeing 18 🤝...

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO