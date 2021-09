Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have been off of the air after its series finale for several weeks now, but I doubt any fans thought the show's end would mean that its famous stars would suddenly stay out of the public eye. People have continued to pay lots of attention to former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, as they both have their respective romances with Travis Barker and Amelia Hamlin. But, it sounds like Disick and Hamlin are now having some alleged issues after his recent drama with Kardashian.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO