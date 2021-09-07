CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello won't swap music for acting

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello doesn't want to swap making music for acting, despite starring in new Amazon Prime Video movie 'Cinderella'. Camila Cabello has no plans to give up music for acting. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular role in Amazon Prime Video's 'Cinderella' but although she loved providing a new take...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

marketresearchtelecast.com

First negative reactions to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

The Cinderella by Camila Cabello will be released next Friday, September 3 on Amazon Prime Video, but due to the preview dedicated to the press, international critics have already been able to see how it is the new adaptation of the classic tale that tries to adapt as much as possible to the times. A canon that is broken as soon as you see its protagonist. Accustomed to porcelain skin and blond hair, this princess (apart from not having as the only and exclusive mission in life to find a prince) She is physically Latina, since Cabello is Cuban. However, the most controversial change with respect to the classic that we all know from Disney is undoubtedly the change from the traditional fairy godmother to the actor Billy Porter, which reinterprets the magical character from a perspective queer. But Are all these changes smoke or do they add something new and interesting to the story? First impressions point more towards the former:
Camila Cabello
Kay Cannon
Minnie Driver
Pierce Brosnan
Idina Menzel
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In ‘Cinderella,’ starring Camila Cabello, incoherence isn’t quite bliss

Incoherence can, at a certain point, almost become a virtue. Just keep adding more things: a gnarl of aesthetic traditions here, a clump of character motivations and backstories there. Let the plot points metastasize. To simultaneously puff them up and weigh them down, throw in some musical numbers. A dulling...
Birmingham Star

Shawn Mendes pens appreciation post for Camila Cabello

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Pop star Shawn Mendes on Thursday shared a sweet appreciation post for his lady love Camila Cabello who is all geared up for the release of her debut movie 'Cinderella'. The 'Senorita' singer took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring him...
femalefirst.co.uk

Camila Cabello's Cinderella film is 'necessary'

Singer-turned-actress Camila Cabello feels proud of the new 'Cinderella' movie. Camila Cabello thinks her 'Cinderella' movie is a "necessary" version of the fairytale. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular character in the film, and she's hailed the "girl boss" twist on the classic story. Camila - who stars in the...
Decider

What Time Will ‘Cinderella’ Be on Amazon? How To Watch the Camila Cabello Movie

Camila Cabello is going full princess in Cinderella, a new musical comedy adaptation of the fairy tale coming to Amazon Prime this weekend. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, New Girl), this version of Cinderella (played by Cabello) is more interested in getting her dress-making business off of the ground than she is in marrying the perfect prince. That said, she’s not immune to the charms of Prince Charming (Nicholas Galzitine). And the prince has his own issues with the royal crown—he’d rather not settle down with a wife and become king, much to the chagrin of his parents (Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver). Then, of course, there’s the whole evil step-mother thing to consider, played by Broadway legend Idina Menzel.
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: A modern 'Cinderella,' with Camila Cabello, is funny and female-forward

If it feels like there haven't been quite enough happily-ever-afters in your life lately, "Cinderella" has a whole mess of them. Spoiler alert, maybe, but it shouldn't be a surprise that grime-smudged Ella cleans up her act and meets a prince in Kay Cannon's modern take on the fairy tale. What's new is how Cannon, who wrote the equally fast-and-funny "Pitch Perfect" as well as episodes of "30 Rock," lays out blissful futures for everyone in what's easily the happy-endingest movie of the year.
femalefirst.co.uk

Camila Cabello: Lockdown changed my life

Camila Cabello admits her life has been transformed by the COVID-19 lockdown. Camila Cabello thinks the COVID-19 lockdown changed her life. The 24-year-old singer managed to turn her life around amid the lockdown, after years of non-stop work left her feeling "burnt out and broken". Camila - who shot to...
Broadway.com

Watch Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel Join James Corden for Cinderella Crosswalk Musical

It's time to head to the ball and celebrate the brand new movie musical Cinderella, which is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. The Camila Cabello-led adaptation of the classic tale also stars Tony winners Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden. In celebration of the film's release, the performers reunited to take the show on the road... literally. In the newest edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden's Crosswalk the Musical, drivers are surprised with multiple musical numbers from the movie. Check out the hilarious video below to hear songs like "Let's Get Loud" and "Shining Star" as well as original tunes like "Million to One" and more.
Billboard

Camila Cabello Brings 'Cinderella' to James Corden's 'Crosswalk' for Live Performance

Camila Cabello and her Cinderella co-stars took their show to the middle of the road, in the middle of rush hour, for James Corden's "Crosswalk" musical series. Cabello, along with Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Corden himself performed several numbers -- in front of a slightly confused audience of drivers -- from their new Amazon original film that premiered on Friday (Sept. 3).
femalefirst.co.uk

Idina Menzel wants to 'protect' Camila Cabello

Idina Menzel wants to "protect" Camila Cabello and admitted her 'Cinderella' co-star brought out her "maternal" instincts. Idina Menzel wants to "protect" Camila Cabello. The 50-year-old actress struck up a close friendship with her 'Cinderella' co-star while shooting the fairytale film and she admitted the 24-year-old singer brought out her "maternal" instincts so she's been trying to offer her advice and guidance.
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Gets The VMAs On Their Feet With Vibrant, Flamenco-Style Performance Of ‘Don’t Go Yet’

The belle of the ball, the world’s newest Cinderella, and the love of Shawn Mendes’ life — here’s Camila Cabello at the MTV Video Music Awards. Coming off the (glass) heels of the major success of her film Cinderella, Camila Cabello attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th to be seen and to perform a track from her upcoming third studio album, Familia.
Baltimore Times

Modern Twist: Camilla Cabello Sparkles In Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Cinderella’

“Cinderella,” starring Cuban-born pop singing sensation Camilla Cabello, premiered on Amazon Prime Video to enthusiastic reviews. The fairy tale is given a much-needed face-lift by writer/director Kay Cannon (“Blockers”). The re-telling of “Cinderella” is infused with a more modern, urban, hip sensibility. The casting of Cabello in the lead role is the tasty frosting on an already delicious cake.
femalefirst.co.uk

Camila Cabello: I will never sacrifice my mental health for my career

In an interview with HUNGER magazine, Camila Cabello has admitted she won't ever allow her work to affect her mental health in a "negative way". Camila Cabello won't ever allow her work to affect her mental health in a "negative way". The 24-year-old singer started her pop career as a...
