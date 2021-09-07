Jazz Aspen Snowmass' Labor Day fest had 'most grateful crowd' organizers can recall
All in all, Jazz Aspen Snowmass organizers called the 2021 Labor Day Experience a success. Of the 10,000-person occupancy for the outdoor event, the Friday lineup commanded 9,700 tickets sold, Saturday’s claimed 9,800 and Sunday’s event, with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band headlining, took the lion’s share of sales, at 9,840 tickets, according to JAS Senior Vice President Andrea Beard.www.aspendailynews.com
