Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID shots induces stronger response than Sinovac alone -study

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.03.21263062v1.supplementary-material looking at mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed that receiving a booster shot of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine after one or two doses of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine yielded a much stronger antibody response than using the Sinovac shot as a booster. The study, among the first...

