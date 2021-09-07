One killed in Defiance crash involving patrol vehicle

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — A Bryan man was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Saturday that involved in an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle conducting a traffic stop. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sgt. Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post of the highway patrol had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of westbound Rte. 24 between Jewell and Independence roads at approximately 2:35 p.m. for a traffic violation.