Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The closing track on the album, "Particles," is a shimmering, ethereal lullaby, floating on layers of atmospheric synths, piano and harmonies. Inspired by a conversation with a fellow passenger on a flight to Reykjavik that "covered the disruption of the pandemic and the acknowledgment that disruption is impossible to maintain as peace always prevails." It's also the song that gives the album its title. You can watch a live performance of the song and listen to the studio version below.

