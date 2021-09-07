'Oochya!': Stereophonics announce 12th album

Rock royalty set the stage on fire at the MTV VMAs. After winning the Global Icon Award, Foo Fighters tore the house down with a wild performance of some of their best songs. History was made on Sept. 12, 2021, when the Foo Fighters became the first U.S. recipient of the MTV Global Icon Award. However, the band – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee – didn’t come to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just to accept a Moonperson trophy. They came to rock – and rock they did. The band, who burst on the scene in 1995 with their self-titled album, showed why they’re the definition of “living legends” by performing a medley of hits that included “Learn To Fly,” “Shame Shame,” and “Everlong.” Eagle-eyed fans noted that drummer Taylor honored the late Charlie Watts, writing the Rolling Stones drummer’s name on his kit.

