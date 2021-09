Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he was left scared by the sight of Virgil van Dijk down on the ground injured while away on international duty with the Netherlands. Van Dijk, who missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury, has only just returned to the first-team fold at the beginning of this campaign, featuring in all three of the Reds Premier League games thus far.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO