Vilas County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Vilas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Vilas County through 445 AM CDT At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Paulding to 8 miles southeast of Mercer to 7 miles southwest of Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Border Lakes Natural Area around 315 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 320 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 325 AM CDT. Lac Du Flambeau around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Sayner, Land O Lakes, Nixon Lake Natural Area, Lac Vieux Desert, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, High Lake Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Van Vliet Hemlocks Natural Area, Trout Lake and Star Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

