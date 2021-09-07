Perspective: The View From 50
When I was a teenager and beginning to take an interest in my parents' inner lives, I summoned some nerve and asked my mother if she was a happy person. She was in her late 50s then, and I remember her rolling out the dough for a batch of egg noodles on our long kitchen table. I can still see that old wooden roller coated with flour and stuck with little bits of good egg dough. "Happy," she said, and that was the end of that. I couldn't tell if she was answering me or repeating the question.
