CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jojo Siwa Seemingly Hints at the Identity of Her DWTS Same-Gender Partner

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

The YouTube personality shared bits and pieces about her preparation for the dance competition recently and suggested who her secret dance partner may be.

Jojo Siwa appeared on E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, September 2, where she talked about her upcoming movie called "The J Team," as she will be starring in it and is also the executive producer.

The dancer also talked about her stint on the program “Dancing With The Stars" and recalled how she was invited via email to be a contestant in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nbZn_0boWU5O400

NAME DROP

When she received the email, Siwa said she did not read it entirely and just replied, "yes." When she finally read it, she was asked whether she would be willing to accept the chance of dancing with a female instead of a male for her to be comfortable, and her reply:

"And immediately I was like 'that is so groundbreaking…history,' never been done before and it needs to be done. And I think that it's so untraditional that it's amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6VhS_0boWU5O400

She then revealed that she has had two rehearsals with her partner, “and so far, it’s been amazing.” Siwa added the experience is so much fun, “we’re both so comfortable, like, she is just the dream partner for me,” she explained.

Before revealing who it is, the "Dance Moms" star shared when she went to the first rehearsal, her girlfriend Kylie Prew told her: “Tell her, tell Jenna, she needs to leave room for Jesus,’ Siwa shared, referring to longtime "DWTS" pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

JOINING ‘DWTS’

Siwa was one of the celebrities confirmed to be joining the upcoming Season 30 and is the first competitor in the ABC show's history to perform with a same-sex partner.

Even though the 18-year-old is a natural performer, Siwa shared she is leaving room for more criticism because she is, in fact, a professional dancer.

PRACTICE & BREAKING BOUNDARIES

Just recently, the Nebraska native was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles studio of "DWTS" on Wednesday, September 1. She was pictured beaming, holding up the peace sign while making her way into the show's practice facility.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Siwa expressed great enthusiasm to break boundaries on the hit show and shared she is “happy” to dance with another girl.

The “UNI” singer stated that she believes this opportunity will somehow normalize having same-sex dancing partners on a global scale.

The actress also noted that she is thrilled to set an example for the younger generation who desire to dance with people of their gender.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jesus
Person
Jenna Johnson
GoldDerby

Oops! Looks like JoJo Siwa accidentally revealed her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Call JoJo Siwa Tom Holland because she may have, probably, definitely spoiled the identity of her “Dancing with the Stars” partner. Celebrity-pro partnerships won’t be revealed until the live Season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, but the YouTuber slipped up in an interview with E!’s “Daily Pop” on Thursday. Siwa, who will be part of the first same-sex couple in the show’s history, said that her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, joked about her getting too close to Jenna Johnson. “Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,'” Siwa said. “Entertainment...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Gender#Abc#Nebraska#Instagram A#Uni
The Independent

Spice Girls’ Mel C to compete on Dancing with the Stars alongside Jojo Siwa, Bachelor Matt James and more

Mel C from the Spice Girls has joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars.The US competition series announced its full season 30 cast on Wednesday.Mel C – whose full name is Melanie Jayne Chisholm – is one of 15 contestants who will participate in the forthcoming series. In accordance with the show’s format, she will be paired with a professional dancer for her performances.Other contestants in the new season include former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, TV host and author Amanda Kloots, singer Jojo Siwa, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.Olivia Jade...
WWE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sets First Same-Sex Pairing Featuring JoJo Siwa; Suni Lee Also Joins Season 30 – Update

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars will be breaking new ground in the upcoming 30th season. During a TCA panel for the show Thursday, host Tyra Banks and executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed that the new season will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time in DWTS history. Llinares said that JoJo Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. Social media personality Siwa earlier in the panel was unveiled as one of the first two celebrity contestants in Season 30, along with Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee. Additional...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

JoJo Siwa on Keeping Her Sparkle Alive in ‘The J Team’ for Paramount+

JoJo Siwa is teaching viewers to keep their sparkle shining no matter what in her new Paramount+ movie The J Team. Produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, Siwa is bringing her signature style to a music and dance-filled extravaganza. The action follows Siwa’s character (also named JoJo) who has her life turned upside down when her longtime dance coach Val (Laura Soltis) unexpectedly retires. Now left to take direction under the super strict instructor Miss Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin), JoJo’s sparkle is being stifled.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

JoJo Siwa blasts Nickelodeon over alleged tour restrictions

JoJo Siwa has claimed Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own "original songs" on tour. The 18-year-old social media star - who signed with the company four years ago - is set to hit the road in January 2022 on her D.R.E.A.M. tour and she has accused the studio of not allowing her to sing tracks from new musical film 'The J Team' during the concerts.
CELEBRITIES
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch JoJo Siwa in ‘The J Team’: Release date, how to stream, trailer

Recording artist, dancer and singer JoJo Siwa is spreading some sparkle in a new film coming to Paramount+ this week. “The J Team ‘’ premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 3. The film, a Nickelodeon production, stars Siwa, Trisha Campbell, Kyra Leroux, Kenya Jordan, Laura Soltis, Sarah Formosa, Marlowe Percival, Kiara T. Romero, Mya Lowe, Julia Marley, Kerrynton Jones, Ella Lucas and Chris Francisque.
MOVIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
344K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy