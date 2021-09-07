Jojo Siwa Seemingly Hints at the Identity of Her DWTS Same-Gender Partner

The YouTube personality shared bits and pieces about her preparation for the dance competition recently and suggested who her secret dance partner may be.

Jojo Siwa appeared on E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, September 2, where she talked about her upcoming movie called "The J Team," as she will be starring in it and is also the executive producer.

The dancer also talked about her stint on the program “Dancing With The Stars" and recalled how she was invited via email to be a contestant in the show.

NAME DROP

When she received the email, Siwa said she did not read it entirely and just replied, "yes." When she finally read it, she was asked whether she would be willing to accept the chance of dancing with a female instead of a male for her to be comfortable, and her reply:

"And immediately I was like 'that is so groundbreaking…history,' never been done before and it needs to be done. And I think that it's so untraditional that it's amazing."

She then revealed that she has had two rehearsals with her partner, “and so far, it’s been amazing.” Siwa added the experience is so much fun, “we’re both so comfortable, like, she is just the dream partner for me,” she explained.

Before revealing who it is, the "Dance Moms" star shared when she went to the first rehearsal, her girlfriend Kylie Prew told her: “Tell her, tell Jenna, she needs to leave room for Jesus,’ Siwa shared, referring to longtime "DWTS" pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

JOINING ‘DWTS’

Siwa was one of the celebrities confirmed to be joining the upcoming Season 30 and is the first competitor in the ABC show's history to perform with a same-sex partner.

Even though the 18-year-old is a natural performer, Siwa shared she is leaving room for more criticism because she is, in fact, a professional dancer.

PRACTICE & BREAKING BOUNDARIES

Just recently, the Nebraska native was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles studio of "DWTS" on Wednesday, September 1. She was pictured beaming, holding up the peace sign while making her way into the show's practice facility.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Siwa expressed great enthusiasm to break boundaries on the hit show and shared she is “happy” to dance with another girl.

The “UNI” singer stated that she believes this opportunity will somehow normalize having same-sex dancing partners on a global scale.

The actress also noted that she is thrilled to set an example for the younger generation who desire to dance with people of their gender.