CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Midweek storms and a severe threat

By Myles Henderson
WTKR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Tracking midweek storms… Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, near or just above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with very slim rain chances. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows near 70.

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Strong to severe storms Wednesday

(WOWK) — A cold front will move into the region, causing showers and storms to develop and some of those storms could be severe. See the projected progression of the storms on Predictor below. The risk of severe storms in the region is marginal which is the lowest of the...
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail in forecast again today

More late-summer thunderstorms that pack strong winds are a threat starting late this afternoon in New Jersey, primarily in the northern part of the state. Rain isn’t expected any earlier than 5 p.m. Wednesday in northwestern areas, with storms potentially moving south and east gradually during the evening hours as a cold front moves in from the northwest, the National Weather Service says.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Strong to severe storms could hit central Pennsylvania today; severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Strong to severe storms are possible across Pennsylvania today. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. "Heads up, today is an Impact Day. We have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the valley until 8 p.m.," said WGAL meteorologist Ethan Huston. "The atmosphere is priming itself for these stronger thunderstorms."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Atlantic Canada#Gulf Of Mexico#W N E#Ne
wabi.tv

Severe Storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will push through the state this morning, allowing a warmer and more humid airmass to move in. Plenty of clouds will limit our heating however with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for most spots. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across areas north of Bangor and low to mid-60s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for some scattered showers during the morning hours as the warm front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Lots of clouds overhead will limit the amount of instability over the region today which, in turn, will limit our potential for severe weather today as well. If we manage to see some breaks of sunshine then our instability and chance for severe weather would increase but right now that’s not expected. That being said, the chance for severe weather still exists for all locations today however, the greatest chance will be over areas mainly from the Capital Region south and west. Some of the thunderstorms that develop today could produce very heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail especially over southern and western areas where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. In terms of timing of these storms today, areas north and west of Bangor can expect the storms to roll through between noon and 5pm while areas from Bangor south and east see the best chance between 5pm-8pm.
BANGOR, ME
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Sunny And Hazy Wednesday; Not Quite As Hot

Tuesday has been a hazy and hotter day for northern California with more unhealthy air quality. We've reached the peak of our heating for this week, and many changes are coming to our weather through next week. Tonight will be quiet and hazy as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our region's weather. We'll have a clear sky except for the smoke from our area fires. Overnight lows will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be another sunny but hazy day, with more smoke in the mountains. Our cooling trend will begin, with highs in the mountains and foothills in the 70s and 80s, while the valley rises into the lower and mid 90s.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Midweek mugginess and gusty storms later Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy; warm and humid with a late day thunderstorm. High: 86. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a gusty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the evening. Low: 66. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm but still humid. Lingering shower or storm possible. High: 78,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WIS-TV

First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms for the rest of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain and thunder are possible as tropical moisture from the Gulf moves in for the next several days. · You’ll need the umbrella this afternoon and evening as some showers and storms develop. · There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms today through Saturday. ·...
COLUMBIA, SC
KWQC

Sunny and cooler today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - High pressure is in control of our weather this morning and today. This will lead to a lot of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs only near 80º. As our high pressure slides to the east, it will allow for warmer air to build in for Thursday and Friday with highs getting back to the mid and upper 80s. This weekend is still on track to be a hot one with near record highs in the 90s and feeling close to 100º. There will be a slim chance for rain late Friday night into Saturday for area NW of the QC, but it won’t be enough to cool us down. The heat and humidity will stick around at least into next Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Sunny skies today, Thursday before rain chances

Expect sunny skies today and Thursday before some overnight rain late Thursday into Friday. The high today is around 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 62. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86, with wind gusts up to 26 mph....
VALLEY, NE
News 12

Very warm and humid today; severe storms, hail possible in the evening

Today will be partly sunny, very warm and humid, but there is a possibility for severe storms this evening. Today's high could reach 85 degrees and a late day storm is possible, but later tonight will be the greatest chance of seeing some thunderstorms roll through the region. Strong to...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: High humidity returns today as will the threat for storms!

Get ready for a taste of summer! Connecticut will be solidly in the warm sector today. Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s away from the coast, and dew points should reach 70-75 (oppressive humidity). As a result, the heat index (what it feels like) will reach or exceed 90 degrees. The daytime hours will be quiet with a partly sunny sky. However, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, toward sunset. Most of Connecticut is in the “marginal” risk area for damaging winds, but a portion of Northwestern Connecticut is in the “slight” risk area. The same is true for Western Massachusetts. This is where damaging winds is a bit more likely. There is even the chance for an isolated tornado. The storms will move across Connecticut after sunset when the atmosphere will gradually stabilize. Therefore, the storms will tend to weaken as the evening progresses. Hopefully, this will lessen the chance for damaging wind in eastern portions of the state. This is something we’ll be watching closely.
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Sunny with a high of 87 today

Increasing shower and storm chances today especially over the mountains as a cold front pushes in from the Ohio River Valley. Storm chances continue into Thursday as a shortwave trough passes just to our north and additional moisture from now Tropical Depression Nicholas funnels in. By Friday, precipitation chances start to decrease with high pressure building in for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Very warm and humid today; severe storms, hail possible in the evening

Today will be partly sunny, very warm and humid, but there is a possibility for severe storms this evening. Today's high could reach 85 degrees and a late day storm is possible, but later tonight will be the greatest chance of seeing some thunderstorms roll through the region. Strong to...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy, Showers and storms return

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. A muggy midweek… Highs will reach the upper 80s today, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the high humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible. Scattered showers and storms are possible for...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy