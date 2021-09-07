First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Midweek storms and a severe threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will push through the state this morning, allowing a warmer and more humid airmass to move in. Plenty of clouds will limit our heating however with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for most spots. Dew points will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across areas north of Bangor and low to mid-60s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for some scattered showers during the morning hours as the warm front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. Lots of clouds overhead will limit the amount of instability over the region today which, in turn, will limit our potential for severe weather today as well. If we manage to see some breaks of sunshine then our instability and chance for severe weather would increase but right now that’s not expected. That being said, the chance for severe weather still exists for all locations today however, the greatest chance will be over areas mainly from the Capital Region south and west. Some of the thunderstorms that develop today could produce very heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail especially over southern and western areas where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. In terms of timing of these storms today, areas north and west of Bangor can expect the storms to roll through between noon and 5pm while areas from Bangor south and east see the best chance between 5pm-8pm.

BANGOR, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO