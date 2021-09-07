CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAYC reveal ‘Stereotype’ had been written for the group before their debut

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAYC have revealed that their newest title track ‘Stereotype’ had been written prior to their debut as a group. During a recently online press conference, the K-pop act spoke about their latest release and how ‘Stereotype’ had been written specifically for the group even before their debut. “This is a song that we received when we had been chosen for the debut lineup,” Seeun said, as translated by Soompi.

Soompi

STAYC Talks About Their Goals For Their Latest Comeback, The Story Behind “STEREOTYPE,” And More

On September 6, STAYC held an online showcase for the release of their first mini album “STEREOTYPE.”. At the showcase, the girl group addressed how their previous comeback, “ASAP,” had launched their popularity around the world. Seeun said, “We were proud to have received more love than we expected. Thanks to everyone’s love, we were able to work hard at promoting. We want to show a good image with our ‘STEREOTYPE’ promotions as well.”
NME

STAYC head back to school in new trailer for upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’

STAYC have dropped a concept trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’. Released on August 31, the trailer features a dramatic sequence of events that features the six member-group as high school students. The concept trailer also notably includes short snippets of the four tracks on ‘Stereotype’, complete with instrumentals. Earlier...
Soompi

ENHYPEN, ASTRO, And STAYC Revealed For 2021 The Fact Music Awards Lineup

The 2021 The Fact Music Awards has added ENHYPEN, ASTRO, and STAYC to its lineup!. The three artists will be joining BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and THE BOYZ, who were previously confirmed for this year’s lineup. 2021 The...
allkpop.com

STAYC unveils dance practice video for 'STEREOTYPE'

STAYC has now revealed their dance practice video for 'STEREOTYPE'. The choreography features fun, bouncy movements. The energy the girls give through their dancing shines through, and makes them all the more fun to watch!. Meanwhile, 'STEREOTYPE' is the title-track of their newest mini-album of the same name. Which was...
NME

BTS announce new online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

K-pop sensations BTS have announced a new online concert called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’. The group made the surprise announcement earlier today (September 15) across their social media channels, including with a poster on Twitter and a spoken announcement on YouTube. “We are going to meet ARMY through online streaming,” the group said in the clip.
NME

The Rose’s Woosung says he has a “love-hate” relationship with music

Woosung, frontman of South Korean pop-rock band The Rose, has opened up about his complicated relationship with music. The Korean-American singer recently sat down for an interview with Teen Vogue, where he discussed his relationship with music, ranging from his origins as a contestant on the first season of SBS’s K-pop Star in 2011 to life as a solo artist.
