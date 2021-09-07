STAYC reveal ‘Stereotype’ had been written for the group before their debut

Errorsmith and Fiedel have announced their debut album as MMM. Spanning eight tracks, On The Edge shows a more tender and emotional side to MMM's usual ravey palette, according to the press release. The duo will premiere the album live at this year's Unsound Festival, before it hits the shelves on October 28th. The LP will be self-released. Amid their respective solo careers, Errorsmith and Fiedel have been putting out 12-inch club records as MMM for two decades. Every record has been self-released and distributed in partnership with Berlin record store Hard Wax. Listen to "Where To Go."

