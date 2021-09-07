STAYC reveal ‘Stereotype’ had been written for the group before their debut
STAYC have revealed that their newest title track ‘Stereotype’ had been written prior to their debut as a group. During a recently online press conference, the K-pop act spoke about their latest release and how ‘Stereotype’ had been written specifically for the group even before their debut. “This is a song that we received when we had been chosen for the debut lineup,” Seeun said, as translated by Soompi.www.nme.com
