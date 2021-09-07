CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'The Whitest Kids U Know' Star Trevor Moore Fell to His Death

TMZ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Whitest Kids U Know" star Trevor Moore appears to have fallen to his death from an upstairs balcony at his home ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and fire responded around 2:30 AM on Aug. 7...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Child Star Matthew Mindler's Death: What We Know

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who starred in Our Idiot Brother with Paul Rudd, was found dead on Saturday, Aug. 28, days after he was reported missing. Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Pennsylvania and moved into his dorm on Aug. 19. He was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 26 after he failed to return to his room. Local police discovered Mindler's body near campus, the university announced in a letter to the community. A few days after Mindler was found, his mother said he appeared to be enjoying his first week at college.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Police
enstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight's Former Capo Mob James Names Biggie's Alleged Killer

The death of Tupac and Biggie remain unsolved yet there has been an overwhelming amount of information regarding their potential killers. Documentaries have been released and exposé's have been published but there are few people who actually have any information regarding the death of both hip-hop figures. While the hunt...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Joe Exotic had a nasty response to the death of his ‘Tiger King’ co-star Erik Cowie

Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie only passed away a few days ago but that hasn’t stopped Joe Exotic from giving a nasty response to the death. Cowie died of unknown causes in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, September 7th, at the age of 53. His fellow Tiger King star Exotic said he was “not shocked” to learn the news of his death, explaining that his former right-hand man suffered from chronic alcohol abuse and had sought treatment for it.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy