CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

20 meat and dairy firms emit more greenhouse gas than Germany, Britain or France

By Sophie Kevany
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfTSd_0boWTKVV00
From 2015 to 2020, global meat and dairy firms received more than US$478bn in backing, according to the Meat Atlas.

Twenty livestock companies are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than either Germany, Britain or France – and are receiving billions of dollars in financial backing to do so, according to a new report by environmental campaigners.

Raising livestock contributes significantly to carbon emissions, with animal agriculture accounting for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Scientific reports have found that rich countries need huge reductions in meat and dairy consumption to tackle the climate emergency.

Between 2015 and 2020, global meat and dairy companies received more than US$478bn in backing from 2,500 investment firms, banks, and pension funds, most of them based in North America or Europe, according to the Meat Atlas, which was compiled by Friends of the Earth and the European political foundation, Heinrich Böll Stiftung.

With that level of financial support, the report estimates that meat production could increase by a further 40m tonnes by 2029, to hit 366m tonnes of meat a year.

Although the vast majority of growth was likely to take place in the global south, the biggest producers will continue to be China, Brazil, the USA and the members of the European Union. By 2029 these countries may still produce 60% of worldwide meat output.

Across the world, the report says, three-quarters of all agricultural land is used to raise animals or the crops to feed them. “In Brazil alone, 175m hectares is dedicated to raising cattle,” an area of land that is about equal to the “entire agricultural area of the European Union”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLfxS_0boWTKVV00
Across the world, three-quarters of all agricultural land is used to raise animals or the crops to feed them, the report says. Photograph: Meat Atlas 2021/OECD, FAO

The report also points to ongoing consolidation in the meat and dairy sector, with the biggest companies buying smaller ones and reducing competition. The effect risks squeezing out more sustainable food production models.

“To keep up with this [level of animal protein production] industrial animal farming is on the rise and keeps pushing sustainable models out of the market,” the report says.

The recent interest shown by animal protein companies in meat alternatives and substitutes was not yet a solution, campaigners said.

“This is all for profit and is not really addressing the fundamental issues we see in the current animal protein-centred food system that is having a devastating impact on climate, biodiversity and is actually harming people around the globe,” said Stanka Becheva, a food and agriculture campaigner working with Friends of the Earth.

The bottom line, said Becheva, is that “we need to begin reducing the number of food animals on the planet and incentivise different consumption models.”

More meat industry regulation is needed too, she said, “to make sure companies are paying for the harms they have created throughout the supply chain and to minimise further damage”.

On the investment side, Becheva said private banks and investors, as well as development banks such as the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development needed to stop financing large-scale, intensive animal protein production projects.

Responding to the report, Paolo Patruno, deputy secretary general of the European Association for the Meat Processing Industry (CLITRAVI), said: “We don’t believe that any food sector is more or less sustainable than another. But there are more or less sustainable ways to produce plant or animal foods and we are committed to making animal protein production more sustainable.

“We also know that average GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions in the EU from livestock is half that of the global average. The global average is about 14% and the EU average is 7%,” he added.

In England and Wales, the National Farmers’ Union has set a target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture by 2040.

Sign up for the Animals farmed monthly update to get a roundup of the best farming and food stories across the world and keep up with our investigations. You can send us your stories and thoughts at animalsfarmed@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Australia’s pro-climate companies urged to lobby government more

Australian companies that say they support action to address the climate crisis do little to no lobbying of governments compared with vocal fossil fuel industries, a report has found. The analysis by InfluenceMap, a UK-based climate thinktank, found the growing support by companies for net zero emissions targets for 2050...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

World’s biggest machine capturing carbon from air turned on in Iceland

The world’s largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into rock started has running, the companies behind the project said on Wednesday. The plant, named Orca after the Icelandic word “orka” meaning “energy”, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes that look like shipping containers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Greenhouse Gas#France#Friends Of The Earth#The European Union#The World Bank#The European Association#Ghg#Eu#Animals
92.9 NIN

Meat Farming Responsible for 57 Percent of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The animal agriculture sector is in the hot seat after a new report links the industry to the rapidly worsening climate crisis. A new study from the scientific journal Nature Food concludes that meat production is responsible for 57 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, more than twice the level that plant-based food production generates. The report explained that plant-based food production is only responsible for 29 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, emphasizing the low environmental impact of farming plant foods in contrast to how the animal agriculture sector is damaging the environment.
AGRICULTURE
VentureBeat

AI can estimate corporate greenhouse gas emissions

In 2015, representatives from more than 196 countries met in Le Bourget, France to sign the Paris Agreement. The legally binding treaty limits global warming to a rise of well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels, preferably capping warming at 1.5 degrees. While the Paris Agreement doesn’t spell out how the undersigned are expected to achieve this goal, some countries have pledged to cut their net climate emissions to zero by 2050.
ECONOMY
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies ‘baffling’ given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Metro International

Norway coalition talks start, with climate and oil in focus

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the centre-left bloc on Tuesday seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory, with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters’ concerns over global warming and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Hydrogen war in Europe: blue and green lock horns [Gas in Transition]

Although hydrogen is generally accepted as a mainstay of the future net zero emission energy system in Europe, there still is considerable debate on whether – and to what extent – this hydrogen will be “blue” or “green”. Environmentalists are clamouring for green only, but most experts and the European Commission say we need blue as well. Analyst Cyril Widdershoven suggests the creation of a blue-and-green hydrogen bridge between Europe and the MENA region. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cows toilet trained to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Cows can be toilet trained in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, researchers have said. In the study, which took place in Germany, scientists trained the animals to use a designated toilet. Their urine was then collected and treated. The ammonia from cows' urine turns into the greenhouse gas nitrous...
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

Food production generates more than a third of manmade greenhouse gas emissions – a new framework tells us how much comes from crops, countries and regions

Producing enough food for a growing world population is an urgent global challenge. And it’s complicated by the fact that climate change is warming the Earth and making farming harder in many places. Food production is a big contributor to climate change, so it’s critically important to be able to...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumnews1.com

Britain’s economic growth slowed more than expected in July

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed more than expected in July as concern about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 overshadowed the government’s decision to end most social distancing rules. The economy expanded 0.1% in the month, down from 1% in June. Economists had expected...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on fossil fuels: a very long way to go

The switching on of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage plant, in Iceland, is a glimmer of hope in a bleak climate landscape. The amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by this new machine will be tiny: 4,000 tonnes a year, which is equivalent to that produced by 870 cars. Still, the project brings a step closer the possibility that significant amounts of carbon dioxide could, one day, be removed from the atmosphere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Big meat, dairy firms' emissions top Germany's: report

The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced by the economies of Germany or Britain, a report said Tuesday. The ‘Meat Atlas’ is an annual digest of scientific and official data on meat production and consumption, compiled by research NGO Heinrich-Boll-Stiftung foundation and Friends of the Earth Europe.
AGRICULTURE
newhope.com

[email protected]: Impossible Foods announces alternative chicken retail debut | Greenhouse gas study pinpoints 20 meat and dairy firms

Impossible Foods launches chicken substitute in U.S. restaurants, announces grocery release. Impossible Foods launched its meatless chicken nuggets in restaurants this week, and also announced plans to bring the new offering to supermarkets by the end of the month. In the last decade, chicken has overtaken beef as Americans’ top meat choice, making it a target for companies that are looking to replace or reduce consumption of animal meat. The Impossible Chicken Nuggets will help the company catch up to rival Beyond Meat, which launched chicken tenders in U.S. restaurants this July, more than two years after discontinuing its original chicken alternative. Notably, CNBC points out that the product is free from heme, an ingredient that some might say is the company's signature ingredient.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Nitrogen-efficient wheats provide more food with fewer greenhouse gas emissions

An international collaboration has discovered and transferred to elite wheat varieties a wild-grass chromosome segment that causes roots to secrete natural inhibitors of nitrification, offering a way to dial back on heavy fertilizer use for wheat and to reduce the crop's nitrogen leakage into waterways and air, while maintaining or raising its productivity and grain quality, says a new report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.
AGRICULTURE
plasticstoday.com

Plastics Industry Prepares for US Infrastructure Bill Windfall

The plastics industry is positioning itself — and in some cases is poised — to earn a share of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the US Senate in a bipartisan vote on Sept. 7. The bill is intended to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, and other crumbling infrastructure, and fund new climate-resilient projects as well as broadband initiatives.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy