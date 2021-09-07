CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Maiden lead Drake in battle for UK Number One album

By Will Richards
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden and Drake are going head-to-head for a UK Number One album this week, as they release highly-anticipated new records. The metal icons released new album ‘Senjutsu’ on Friday (September 3), the same day that Drake dropped the highly-anticipated ‘Certified Lover Boy’. According to the Official Charts’ midweek update,...

Bruce Dickinson
Little Simz
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
