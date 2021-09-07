CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear and excitement in El Salvador as Bitcoin becomes legal tender

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador has become the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender in a move that has got the nation and the world debating the opportunities and dangers of cryptocurrency. From today, businesses will be obliged where possible to accept the controversial digital coins as payment. Millions of people...

www.bbc.com

abc17news.com

Problems continue to plague El Savador’s bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continue to plague the system. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption. Still, users like street vendor César Estrada who were able to download the wallet have been unable to access the bitcoins.
ECONOMY
investing.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?

On Sept. 7, in a historic first, the small Central American nation of El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The true significance of this day for how people all around the world exchange value and what meaning they ascribe to the concept of money will take some time to reify and be fully understood. Yet, what is already clear is that September 2021 will be up there next to January 2009 in the history books of the digitization of finance.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet is ‘95% fixed,’ President Bukele says

Just a week after Bitcoin (BTC) became legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has admitted that the rollout of the state Bitcoin wallet was too much of a challenge. Chivo, El Salvador’s official Bitcoin wallet, has temporarily disabled new registrations and halted app downloads for new smartphone models...
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet Saw 500,000 Registrations In One Week

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has shared updated information on the state-owned bitcoin and dollar wallet Chivo on Twitter, as well as some news regarding the country’s work towards facilitating BTC usage and exchange. Bukele disclosed that there are 200 Chivo bitcoin ATMs up and running in the...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

El Salvador Announces Tax Exemption on Bitcoin Profits

Last week, El Salvador recognized Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. Now, the Central American nation announced that it is planning to attract international crypto companies and Bitcoin investors through an exemption on BTC profits. According to a report published by AFP, the country will exempt foreign investors from...
INCOME TAX
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Solana (SOL/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Bitcoin breaks above resistance and eyes further gains. Solana hits yet another all-time high. El Salvador is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar, with each citizen given $30 worth of Bitcoin in a special electronic wallet called Chivo. The new law states that merchants must accept payment in Bitcoin - along with USD - while bills can be paid via over 200 newly installed kiosks. The government also announced that it has bought 400 Bitcoin already and will be looking to buy more. To celebrate El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Day’ a host of users on a range of media channels, including Reddit and Twitter, are asking everyone to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin to show solidarity with the country.
CURRENCIES
BBC

Three ex-US intelligence officers admit hacking for UAE

Three former US intelligence operatives have admitted to breaking US laws by carrying out hacking operations for the United Arab Emirates. US prosecutors said the men had agreed to pay $1.7m (£1.2m) to resolve charges of computer fraud, access device fraud and violating export controls. They worked for an unnamed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
BBC

S Korea submarine missile launch makes history

South Korea has tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile. The test of the missile known as SLBM was a planned one, and didn't come in reaction to the North's launches on the same day. It makes South Korea the seventh country in the world with such technology.
MILITARY
BBC

Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge plans 'put to bed'

Plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland have been "put to bed", Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister has said. Nichola Mallon said she was pleased to hear confirmation the plans had been shelved. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a vocal supporter of the fixed link.
U.K.
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY

