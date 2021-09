Luton Town will look to go above and beyond their determined comeback at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, this time away at evenly matched Bristol City. In what could be a really close match up, Nathan Jones' 12th place Hatters are facing off with the Robins who, just a place above them in 11th, are also coming off a weekend draw. Although a somewhat less dramatic goalless affair with Preston, any points are crucial this early on in the season.

