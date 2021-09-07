CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination: No one’s rights infringed

By KL Reese
Vaccination wouldn’t be a topic of conversation if not for the entertainmentification of politics. If everyone lives apart from society, and in complete isolation, there is no need for vaccination. However, that isn’t a reality for anyone. If you choose to interact, if you choose to leverage the infrastructure of civilization (medical facilities, schools for example), you should also expect to abide by rules that protect the population at large.

