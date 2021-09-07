CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The keys to staying connected to your kids this pandemic school year

By John Duffy
 8 days ago
(CNN) — Within the first several weeks of any school year, I receive dozens of calls from parents concerned about their increasingly frayed connection to their children. Conflict about school and homework, laziness and screen time dominates relationships between parents and their kids during the school year. Parents too often find themselves frustrated, helpless and disconnected from their kids. Over time, they get more anxious, creating more conflict and disconnection.

