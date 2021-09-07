The keys to staying connected to your kids this pandemic school year

Whether your kiddo is in preschool, elementary school or middle school, words of encouragement can make all the difference between a just-okay day and an amazing day. Whatever time of day, there’s always a moment to remind your kids how much you believe in them and how you can’t wait to hear all about it! We’ve found 20 simple phrases and prompts that can add a dose of positivity to your kids’ day, so keep reading and find your favorites.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO