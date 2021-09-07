United Family raises $500,000 for United Way

MIDLAND The United Family has once again raised $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters through its 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which took place on Aug. 29-30.

Checks were presented to the 28 United Way chapters at a recognition event on Aug. 29. Since its inception in 1991, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,000,000 for non-profit organizations across The United Family’s trade areas.

Of the $500,000 total, the United Way of Odessa received $20,392 and the United Way of Midland received $23,183.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this tournament has grown over the last 30 years to include some 500 golfers and a tremendous amount of charitable giving.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic event for our company and its mission of giving back to our communities,” Hopper said. “We cannot underestimate the immense impact these funds have on the thousands of families the United Way helps. The United Way does a phenomenal job making a positive impact across our communities.”

The tournament was named in honor of the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, Jacky Pierce, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer. The first round of the 30th edition of the tournament was played on the morning of Aug. 29, while the remaining four flights will be played on Aug. 30.

“This tournament means a lot to us because not only are we supporting an incredible cause, but we are able to do it by collaborating with our awesome vendor partners,” Hopper said. “None of it would be possible without those relationships we have with them. They make this thing go.”

Tournament beneficiaries include: United Way Abilene, United Way Amarillo & Canyon, United Way Brownwood, United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County, United Way of Chaves County, United Way of the Concho Valley, Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way, United Way Metropolitan Dallas, Deaf Smith United Way, United Way Denton Co, Graham Area United Way, Hutchinson County United Way, United Way-Lea County, Lubbock Area United Way, United Way of Midland, United Way of Moore Co, United Way of Central New Mexico, United Way of Eastern New Mexico, United Way of Northern New Mexico, North Texas Area United Way, Ochiltree United Way, United Way of Odessa, Pampa United Way, Plainview Area United Way, United Way of Sante Fe County, Scurry County United Way, United Way Tarrant Co, and Thrive of Southern New Mexico.