USD/CAD clings to modest gains around mid-1.2500s, lacks follow-through

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Tuesday. Rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and provided a modest lift. A softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias...

FXStreet.com

China Retail Sales slow sharply, UK inflation set to surge in August

Although yesterday’s US inflation report came in weaker than expected, with US core CPI prices slipping back from 4.5% to 4% in August, markets still decided to adopt a glass half empty approach, even though the numbers were exactly what most investors wanted to see. The slide to 4% serves...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near three-week lows, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY added to the overnight post-US CPI losses and edged lower for the second straight day. Disappointing Chinese data, COVID-19 woes benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair. The USD/JPY pair remained on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered around 92.50 ahead of data

DXY alternates gains with losses around 92.50. The dollar bounces off post-CPI drops near 92.30. Industrial Production, Mortgage Applications next of note in the docket. The greenback starts the Wednesday’s session in the old continent on the backfooting around the 92.50 zone when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds from two-week lows, back around 0.7100 mark

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and staged a modest bounce from two-week lows. A modest intraday USD pullback was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. COVID-19 woes, expectations for an imminent Fed tapering move might cap any meaningful upside. The NZD/USD pair recovered...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2670 region post-Canadian CPI

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid renewed USD weakness. Mixed Canadian CPI report failed to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the pair. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed below the 1.2700...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA holds the key for XAU/USD bulls

Gold shot to one-week tops on Tuesday following the release of softer US CPI report. A goodish USD rebound capped further gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Disappointing Chinese macro data acted as a tailwind and helped limit the downside. Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from near three-week lows touched earlier...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700 mark

USD/CAD was seen consolidating the overnight bounce from the post-US CPI swing lows. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD benefitted from rebounding US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the pair. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall Street

Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall St; Regulatory concerns weigh on HK casino cos.; China Aug data further slows, misses ests; 10-yr yields drop amid US CPI and CN data; NZ GDP and AU jobs data due on Thursday. General trend. - Equity indices...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

CPI is 'cooler', investors fearing an economic slowdown, stocks get hit

CPI is ‘cool’ or just not as ‘hot’ as expected. This gives the FED more cover….mkts expects no announcement. Investors though are growing more concerned about a slowdown. The seasonal volatility is alive and well. Try the Egg Fettuccine with a Lemon Cream Sauce. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

US inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats below 0.7100 post-China data, firmer USD

NZD/USD trades lower on Wednesday, stays directed towards weekly lows. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Risk aversion amid falling equities and downbeat Chinese economic data weighs on Kiwi. NZD/USD extends the previous session’s losses on Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair opened higher and hovered...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending waveу at 1.1844 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is falling towards 1.1780 and may later start a new growth to reach 1.1812. In fact, the pair is expected to consolidate around the latter level. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the ascending...
CURRENCIES

