CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Long a Production Hub for Foreign Blockbusters Like 'Dune,' Hungary's Local Biz Blossoms

By Christopher Vourlias
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen producer Robert Lantos began developing the big-budget historical drama series “Rise of the Raven,” adapting Hungarian author Bán Mór’s series of bestselling novels presented obvious challenges. “It’s an 11-volume novel, each volume being 500-600 pages long,” says Lantos. It took several writers and the better part of a decade to find a way forward, something the producer describes as “finding a creative solution to a jigsaw puzzle.”

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Sets Multi-Year Deal with ‘Unorthodox’ Creator Anna Winger’s Airlift for Series Slate

Netflix has signed a multi-year partnership with “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger’s production company Airlift Productions to develop and produce international drama series. The first project under the partnership will be “Transatlantic” (working title), a drama series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseilles, France, inspired by the true adventures of the Emergency Rescue Committee and Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, “The Flight Portfolio.” The series is created by Winger and Daniel Hendler and is currently in pre-production. Winger is also working with Anne Mensah’s team in the U.K. on a contemporary original series set in the English countryside. The Berlin-based Airlift Productions team...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been the talk of the Lido since Friday’s buzzy world premiere, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of a star-studded cast gracing the red carpet. But while Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi tentpole brought some welcome star power to this year’s Venice Film Festival, it could bring an even bigger boost to the Hungarian film industry, which brought its considerable skills and manpower to bear on hosting the $160 million epic.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Telepool Acquires 'Beyond the Summit' from Spain's Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based production-distribution outfit Filmax has sold the German-speaking Europe rights to Telepool for ‘Beyond the Summit’ by Ibon Cormenzana (“Guilt”), marking its first international deal for the adventure thriller. The film was first presented at this year’s Berlinale. Set on the awe-inspiring massif of Annapurna in Nepal’s Himalayas, the pic...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem Feature in Spanish Shortlist for Oscar Submission - Global Bulletin

Spain has selected a high profile trio of films as finalists for the country’s 2021 International Feature Oscar submission. The favorite, at least at this early stage, is Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers“), which just saw lead Penelope Cruz take the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which world premiered at the Italian event, was also a contender for the Golden Lion for best film and the Queer Lion.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ildikó Enyedi
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Viktor Orbán
Laredo Morning Times

Michael Caine Starrer 'Best Sellers' to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Shaped by COVID, Busan Festival Announces In-Person Event, Seeks Strategic Change

Asia’s largest film festival, the Busan International Film Festival aims to become both more relevant in the wider Asia region and simultaneously more in touch with its local community. This year, it has been downsized compared with the pre-pandemic era. But its 2021 edition will still weigh in at 223...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Blockbusters#Television#Local Biz Blossoms#Nfi#Magyar#Balaton Brigade#Film Force#Flare Entertainment#The Incubator Program#Proton Cinema#Academy Award#Non Hungarian#Istv N Major#Film Team
Variety

Newen Acquires ‘Paradiso,’ ‘Balaton Brigade’ German Producer Flare Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Group, the TF1-owned French production and distribution outfit, has acquired a 51% stake in the German production company Flare Film, whose slate includes the upcoming Sky Original show “Paradiso” and Ildikó Enyedi’s “Balaton Brigade.” Launched in 2008 by Martin Heisler, the Berlin-based company has been focusing on director-driven documentaries and films that have been showcased on the international festival circuit. The banner’s recent film credits include Simón Mesa Soto’s “Amparo,” which world premiered in Cannes’ Critics Week; Dietrich Brüggemann’s “No,” which bowed at Karlovy Vary; and Bastian Günther’s “One of These Days,” which opened the Berlinale’s Panorama program. The company’s...
BUSINESS
People

Dune Gets 'Blockbuster' First Reactions: 'Astonishingly Vivid'

Timothée Chalamet stars in the adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, which hits theatres Oct. 22. The sci-fi film, which premiered Friday at the Venice Film Festival, has many critics praising it as first reactions begin to roll in. "Dune reminds us what a Hollywood blockbuster can be," Xan...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Movistar Plus Stakes Future on Big-Budget 'La Fortuna'

Few big European telecoms have driven into original high-end drama series production at the scale of Movistar Plus. When it world-premiered at the San Sebastian festival in 2017, “The Plague,” a re-creation of 1580 Seville in its dazzling glory and poverty, was most probably the biggest-budget Spanish series ever made.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Confessions of a Blockbuster employee: “It was like living in a cult”

The VHS tape is back! Yes, those bulky, black boxes that brought movie magic to millions in the olden days are enjoying somewhat of a resurgence. Nostalgia for the ’90s has led fans to set up mini-libraries on street corners and swap rare classics on the internet. One collector even drove 600 miles just to save 20,000 tapes from landfill.
MOVIES
cntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Budapest, Hungary

Co-founder and former editor-in-chief of WeLoveBudapest.com Regina Papp knows all the ins and outs of the Hungarian capital from her former media days. She now runs Kirakós Budapest (along with two friends), a platform that promotes the city’s contemporary art. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Hungary's Indotek could take minority stake in Auchan's local unit

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian real estate group Indotek is in talks with ELO group about forming an alliance that could involve taking a minority stake in French retailer Auchan’s Hungarian unit, ELO said in a statement late on Wednesday. The move would fit into a broader drive under Prime Minister...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary on first foreign tour since surgery

The pontiff’s arrival at Budapest airport opened his four-day trip primarily to Slovakia with a seven-hour stop in Hungary. Pope Francis arrived in Hungary at the start of his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. He will celebrate a mass and meet with prime minister Viktor...
RELIGION
c21media.net

Ex-HBO Europe duo set up indie EastWest Productions.eu in Romania

Former HBO Europe executives Wayne Henry and Alina David have launched a Romanian indie named EastWest Productions.eu. The Bucharest-based firm will provide production services in Eastern Europe, as well as develop local talent in drama production. Henry was previously VP of original production and executive producer at HBO Europe, while...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

The Astra Film Lab hands out awards to three documentary projects

Held over seven days during the 28th edition of the Astra Film Festival (5-12 September, Sibiu), the festival’s DokTank industry platform and its pitching contest, Astra Film Lab, have now announced the winning projects, which hail from Hungary, Romania and Moldova. The Pitch the Doc Award went to Moldovan filmmaker...
MOVIES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

French abortion drama 'Happening' tops Venice Film Festival

(AP) — Audrey Diwan’s 1960s abortion drama “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, while the runner up honor went to Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical “The Hand of God.”. Diwan’s film about a French college student who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy was the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy