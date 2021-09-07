CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New program to expand access to startup funds for food businesses

By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 9 days ago
The Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship (CIE) and North Coast Credit Union have partnered to provide more access to startup loan funding for small and early-stage food businesses in Skagit and Island counties.

The Seattle-based nonprofit opened a branch in downtown Mount Vernon in December to provide new small-business services to entrepreneurs.

The center provides no-cost training and one-on-one business advising to early-stage startups, with a focus on rural and underserved areas.

Marisa Herrera, CIE’s North Cascades program manager, said some entrepreneurs are unable to access loans due to lack of sufficient credit or capital.

“There are a lot of doors that slam in their face before they get to a place where they are profitably operational,” she said.

She said the program will offer a low-barrier way for those interested in starting or expanding a food business — such as a food truck or restaurant — to secure funding.

CIE will provide the loan guaranty to allow North Coast Credit Union to waive its normal underwriting for unsecured working capital loans up to $5,000 for businesses that would not otherwise qualify for credit, according to a news release.

Herrera said ideal applicants are those who already have a feasible business idea and business plan. CIE offers no-cost, online training for entrepreneurs to see if their ideas are realistic and achievable.

Food businesses were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are owned by immigrants and people of color, the news release states.

“Supporting small businesses that contribute to local food security contributes to our economic recovery in a way that gives people in the Skagit Valley more control over the local food system and the local economy,” Mike Skinner, CIE’s executive director, said in the news release.

For information, contact Marisa Herrera at (360) 200-8926 or marisa.herrera@cie-nw.org.

CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
