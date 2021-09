Seen dampening Q4 crude imports by 100,000-450,000 b/d: Platts Analytics. China's oil market and refining industry participants are expecting the process Beijing will employ to release its crude oil reserves to be similar with that for other commodities, as they wait for more details of the state's crude open auction sales, which could be released as early as the end of this week.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO