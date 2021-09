Benton High School has added a small engines class to their great variety of industrial technology classes that are offered. In this class students will cover different topics like how to clean a carburetor, how to troubleshoot problems, and of course how engines work. The goal of this class is to give students a well-rounded knowledge of engines. This way they will be able to make repairs and perform maintenance on a variety of different engines they will own through their life.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO