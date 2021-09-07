CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z and Beyonce's Tiffany Ad Upsets Basquiat's Friends and Collaborators

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s really not what Jean was about,” Alexis Adler stated. JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s latest Tiffany & Co. ad campaign has surprised a great number of eyes across the world which showcased the couple side by side with a never before seen painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. While most of the world is astonished by the work of art, close friends and collaborators of the iconic artist have stressed their dismay at the display.

