JAY-Z and Beyonce's Tiffany Ad Upsets Basquiat's Friends and Collaborators
“It’s really not what Jean was about,” Alexis Adler stated. JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s latest Tiffany & Co. ad campaign has surprised a great number of eyes across the world which showcased the couple side by side with a never before seen painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. While most of the world is astonished by the work of art, close friends and collaborators of the iconic artist have stressed their dismay at the display.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0