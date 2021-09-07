Olympian Elizabeth Beisel aims to become 1st woman to complete historic swim in honor of her late father

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, 29, is on a mission to complete a swim that is not just historic but also very dear to her heart. Beisel, who is a two-time Olympic medalist, will attempt to swim from Rhode Island to Block Island in honor of her late father. The swim is 20km, or 12.4 miles, in the open Atlantic ocean. The distance is 50 times longer than her signature 400m medley event, winning silver in at the 2012 London Olympics.