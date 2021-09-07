CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympian Elizabeth Beisel aims to become 1st woman to complete historic swim in honor of her late father

By Shannon McLellan
ABC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, 29, is on a mission to complete a swim that is not just historic but also very dear to her heart. Beisel, who is a two-time Olympic medalist, will attempt to swim from Rhode Island to Block Island in honor of her late father. The swim is 20km, or 12.4 miles, in the open Atlantic ocean. The distance is 50 times longer than her signature 400m medley event, winning silver in at the 2012 London Olympics.

abcnews.go.com

Turnto10.com

Beisel postpones swim to Block Island

Olympic medalist and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel has postponed her 12-plus mile swim from Narragansett to Block Island. “Unfortunately, due to heavy headwinds and swells created by Hurricane Larry, the Block Cancer safety crew has decided to postpone my swim to Block Island that was set to take place this Thursday, September 9th,” Beisel noted on Instagram Tuesday.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
providencejournal.com

RI Olympian Elizabeth Beisel's fundraising swim postponed because of bad weather

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel's fundraising swim from Point Judith to Block Island has been postponed because of bad weather. Beisel, a Saunderstown native, is planning the swim to raise money for cancer research. Her father, Ted Beisel, died this summer after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. "Unfortunately, due to...
CANCER
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

Local Olympian Elizabeth Beisel postpones swim to Block Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown native and three-time Olympian is set to be the first woman to swim to Block Island from Point Judith, but it might have to wait a few weeks. Elizabeth Beisel is postponing her “Block Cancer” swimming event she originally scheduled for Thursday due...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

