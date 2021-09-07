Protesters in Ephrata oppose vaccination, mask mandates

EPHRATA — A group of protesters gathered at the intersection of Basin Street and Nat Washington Way on Aug. 31 to express their disapproval of mask mandates for students and teachers and mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for state employees, teachers and health care workers.

“I work at the high school and I am at risk of being fired if I don’t get the vaccine,” said Nikki Colton, a paraeducator at Ephrata High School.

Colton, speaking as passing motorists honked their support, said she doesn’t believe the vaccine is necessary and intends to rely on the immune system God gave her.

“He built a good one,” she said. “I’m going to rely on my faith.”

The protest rally, from 4 to 6 p.m., was one of several staged across the Basin in the past few weeks to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation ordering all teachers, health care workers and state employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4 or risk termination, as well as rules from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction mandating all students and teachers wear masks indoors.

Ephrata School District Superintendent Tim Payne told the Herald there is “a long time” between now and early October, and the district is focused on getting those employees vaccinated who want to be vaccinated and getting exemptions from those who don’t.

“The school district’s intention is that everyone will keep their job,” Payne said.

Antonio Amantese, one of the organizers of the protest, said the demonstration was about freedom of choice.

“This will go on until we all, as a world, say we’re done, we’re not going to do this anymore,” he said. “Enough is enough.”