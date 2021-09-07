CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Abortion Snitching Site Pulled Offline for Second Time

By Jamie Ross
 8 days ago
An online form set up by the most notorious anti-abortion group in Texas to allow people to snitch on those they suspect of violating the state’s radical new abortion ban has been pulled offline for the second time. Texas Right to Life’s site, ProLifeWhistleblower.com, encouraged Texans to inform on people who were potentially obtaining or facilitating abortions, days after the state brought in an extreme ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy—before most women realize they are pregnant. The site had previously been thrown offline by hosting provider GoDaddy on Friday, then registered with Epik, a provider known for hosting right-wing extremist groups. However, following complaints, Epik disabled the function allowing the site to collect anonymous tips, and The Washington Post reports the entire site has now disappeared and redirects to Texas Right to Life’s main page. “We’re exploring various long-term plans for the domain registration,” the group told the Post.

