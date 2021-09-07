Last splash of summer: Surf ‘n Slide Water Park closes for year

MOSES LAKE — Jenelle Ottmar said she brought her girls to the Surf ‘n Slide Water Park Sunday because it was the last chance in 2021, as the pool closed for the year Labor Day weekend.

Ottmar, of Moses Lake, said her daughters start school Tuesday.

“We are here to celebrate the last weekend,” Ottmar said. “We wanted to give the girls some good memories before they go back to school. They love the pool.”

Surf ‘n Slide manager Mitchell Reagan said it’s been a good year, considering the circumstances. The facility was subject to restrictions until late June, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were limits on attendance, one ride was closed and another had to be modified.

Once the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, record-breaking heat limited attendance. And there were days the pool was closed due to poor air quality.

But there were other days when the pool was full, Reagan said. At times throughout the summer Surf ‘n Slide drew almost 2,000 people per day.

“We got some pretty big numbers,” Reagan said.

Swimmers came from far and wide for the pool’s last weekend. Cristian Baraiac and his family drove over from Woodinville, a three-hour drive. They try to make a few trips to Moses Lake every summer, he said, drawn by the warm sunny weather and the activities available at the water park.

“We love it here,” he said.

Utura Udo, of Everett, said he and his family decided to go someplace new for the weekend.

“We just wanted to explore a little bit,” he said. “It’s nice out here. A little warmer.”

Sherri Pride, a dual resident of Moses Lake and Everett, said her entire family made the drive from Everett, wanting to take advantage of one last summer weekend by the pool.

“Final weekend of the year,” she said.

A former water safety instructor and lifeguard, she said she’s impressed by the training of the Surf ‘n Slide staff.

“These young kids are so professional, and so well-trained,” she said. “Moses Lake ought to be proud.”